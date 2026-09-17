Manchester United's hierarchy is backing manager Michael Carrick despite a difficult start to the Premier League season

United have taken only four points from their opening four league games, including a home defeat to Manchester City

Transfer analyst Fabrizio Romano revealed the club's position on Carrick's future after back-to-back home losses

Manchester United have thrown their full support behind manager Michael Carrick, even as pressure mounts following a poor run of results to open the Premier League campaign.

United have managed just four points from their first four league matches, a stretch that included a 1-0 home defeat to rivals Manchester City on Sunday. The loss was made all the more bitter by the controversy surrounding Erling Haaland's winning goal.

Michael Carrick after Manchester United's loss to Brighton. Photo by Mark Cosgrove.

Source: Getty Images

The rot continued in midweek when United surrendered a 2-0 advantage against Brighton, eventually losing 3-2 at Old Trafford to exit the Carabao Cup at the third-round stage.

Manchester United stand by Carrick

Despite the alarm bells ringing at Old Trafford, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano said the club's leadership remains firmly committed to Carrick's project.

"Man Utd absolutely remain convinced that the future will be bright under Michael Carrick," Romano said on his YouTube channel.

Romano also offered some context around United's quiet summer, noting that while the club had identified a left-back as a transfer target, they chose to hold off rather than bring in a player who did not fully meet their requirements.

Carrick was handed the permanent manager's role at the end of last season after an impressive stint as interim boss, during which United finished third and secured a return to the Champions League. This is his first full season in charge.

Despite the rocky opening weeks, Carrick believes the squad has the quality to find its rhythm and push up the table as the season unfolds.

United's next opportunity to pick up a win comes on Sunday when they host Fulham at Old Trafford, with the match falling just before the international break, as noted by Tuko.

A victory there could ease some of the tension around the club and give Carrick a platform to build on when league action resumes.

Pro Ref apologises to Manchester United

Legit.ng previously reported that Pro Ref apologised to Manchester United after admitting that Erling Haaland’s winner in the derby was wrongly allowed.

Haaland was onside, but his teammate Enzo Fernandez, who was offside, attempted to play the ball and impeded Lisandro Martinez’s ability to clear.

Source: Legit.ng