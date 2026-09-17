Peller dyed his hair gold and said the new look reminded him of the late Nigerian singer Mohbad

The TikTok star opened up about growing up in Ikorodu, where Mohbad's music played constantly around him

Peller shared his biggest regret about the singer, expressing sadness over an opportunity that never came

Nigerian TikTok star Peller has opened up about a deeply personal regret tied to the late singer Mohbad after noticing that his new gold hair dye bore a striking resemblance to the late artiste's look.

The young content creator recently changed up his appearance with a gold hair colour, and upon seeing his reflection, found himself drawn back to memories of Mohbad, sparking an emotional moment he chose to share with his audience.

Peller reflects on Mohbad’s demise after dyeing hair like late singer. Photo credit@peller089/@iamohbad

Source: Instagram

Peller recalls his Ikorodu days

Before fame found him, Peller grew up in Ikorodu, Lagos, where Mohbad's music was essentially the soundtrack to everyday life. The singer's songs filled the streets around him, and at the time, Peller never imagined he would one day move in the same circles as the artistes he admired from a distance.

That realisation is what made Mohbad's death hit differently for him. Peller said he regrets never getting the chance to meet the music while he was alive, describing it as something that genuinely hurts him.

Peller makes passionate appeal to his fans after remembering Mohbad. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

He reflected on how much bigger Mohbad could have grown as an African music star if life had given him more time.

Peller pleads for his own safety

In his own words, Peller described the ache of what could have been:

"E pain me say I no see am before he died. When I dey Ikorodu that time. I for don play his music. I for don stream. E pain me. E for don big now. Make una no kill me oo, No one fit kill me, I be erujeje. Abe oo, I be small boy ooo."

The emotional reflection eventually shifted into something lighter but still sincere, as Peller appealed to people not to harm him.

He reminded his audience that beneath the online persona is still a young man who has wronged nobody and simply wants to live a full life.

Here is the Instagram video of Peller speaking about Mohbad:

Peller scolds Jarvis over Dangote's refinery shares

Legit.ng reported that a video of popular Nigerian content creators Peller and Jarvis discussing their investments in Dangote shares surfaced on X on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, sparking reactions from social media users.

In the video, Jarvis disclosed that she had invested N1 million in the Dangote IPO, a revelation that appeared to leave Peller visibly surprised.

Peller revealed that he had invested N200,000, highlighting the significant difference between the amounts they had committed. Reacting to Jarvis’ investment, Peller jokingly warned her about the risks involved in putting such a large sum of money into an investment. His colourful reaction to the revelation amused viewers and added a lighthearted touch to their conversation.

.

Source: Legit.ng