Manchester City beat Manchester United at Old Trafford despite playing with 10 men for most of the match after Phil Foden was sent off

Erling Haaland scored the only goal of the game midway through the second half, though United felt the effort should not have stood

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick publicly challenged the VAR system after the goal survived an offside review

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick voiced his anger at the VAR system after his side fell to a home defeat against Manchester City in the Premier League derby, with the match decided by a single Erling Haaland goal that United felt should have been ruled out.

City were reduced to 10 men early in the match when Phil Foden was dismissed for violent conduct on Bruno Fernandes, giving United a significant numerical advantage for more than an hour of play. Despite that advantage, United could not convert it into a lead.

Michael Carrick during Manchester United's loss to Manchester City. Photo by Carl Recine.

Source: Getty Images

Haaland struck midway through the second half to settle the contest, but the goal was immediately disputed for offside in the buildup. After a lengthy VAR review, the referee allowed it to stand, and City held on for all three points.

Carrick furious over VAR ruling

Speaking after the game, Carrick made clear he could not accept the decision, questioning both the technology and those operating it.

"Not even confused. We put things in place in the game now to help referees, how many screens, how many people. It's more worrying if that's the interpretation of the game of football," he said, as reported by NBC Sports.

The United manager went further, describing the call as inexplicable given what he saw on the replays.

"If that's the definition of not interfering with play with our defender next to him within an inch of the ball, it's a staggering decision. I couldn't understand it once I've seen it and the explanation makes it even worse. Incredible," he added.

Fox Sports noted that the goal drew significant scrutiny during the broadcast, with the VAR check running for some time before the on-field decision was confirmed.

The result handed City all three points despite their numerical disadvantage, leaving Carrick and United to reflect on a derby defeat that turned on one controversial moment in front of goal.

Supercomputer predicted Manchester derby

Legit.ng previously reported that Opta's supercomputer predicted the Manchester derby, calling a narrow win for Enzo Maresca’s City.

The result played out as such even though the match was marred by officiating blunders and both teams felt cheated afterwards.

Source: Legit.ng