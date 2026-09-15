Brentford head coach Keith Andrews confirmed Benjamin Fredrick is in line to play for the first time since a severe knee injury in November 2025

Brentford promoted Fredrick to the first-team squad and handed him a new contract in July 2026 despite his lengthy absence

Nigeria's AFCON 2027 qualifying campaign opens against Madagascar on September 23 and Guinea-Bissau on September 27

Nigeria's Super Eagles have received a significant fitness boost ahead of their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign, with Brentford head coach Keith Andrews indicating that central defender Benjamin Fredrick could feature in a senior match for the first time in nearly a year.

Andrews, speaking to reporters before Tuesday's EFL Cup third-round tie against Reading at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, said the club held Fredrick back from weekend Under-21 action specifically to have him available for the cup fixture on September 15.

Super Eagles defender Benjamin Fredrick is in line to make his long-awaited Brentford return during Tuesday's EFL Cup third-round fixture against Reading. Photo by Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

"He hasn't had a lot of football but has come back in the last couple of weeks," Andrews told reporters, per the BBC.

"We decided not to play him in the B team game on Sunday to make sure he was in the right place to be available for our game against Reading. I anticipate he'll be involved."

The 21-year-old has been sidelined since suffering a serious knee injury in November 2025, a setback that ruled him out of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

His absence was felt keenly by the Super Eagles, as he had been building a promising central defensive partnership with Fulham captain Calvin Bassey before the injury struck.

Fredrick's road back to Brentford's first team

Fredrick took his first steps back towards competitive football in August 2026 when he returned to action for the Brentford Under-21 side, completing a nine-month rehabilitation process.

The West London club showed considerable faith in the defender during his recovery, promoting him to the senior squad and offering him a new contract in July 2026 shortly after Andrews took charge as head coach.

That decision reflected the club's belief in Fredrick's quality and long-term role at the Gtech Community Stadium.

His comeback against League One side Reading marks a key milestone in that recovery, and will be closely watched by Nigeria head coach Eric Chelle, who is preparing to name his squad for the Super Eagles' opening AFCON 2027 qualifying fixtures later this month.

Nigeria's AFCON 2027 qualifying schedule

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) via its official website has confirmed that the Super Eagles will kick off their AFCON 2027 qualifying campaign at home against Madagascar at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Wednesday, September 23, 2026.

Four days later, Nigeria travel to Morocco to face Guinea-Bissau in their second qualifier on Sunday, September 27.

Fredrick's potential availability gives Chelle options at the heart of defence as he builds a squad capable of competing in both the qualifiers and the 2027 tournament itself, which Nigeria co-host alongside Tanzania and Uganda.

The defender's return to fitness, if sustained, could restore one of the Super Eagles' most promising defensive combinations ahead of a crucial period for Nigerian football.

Super Eagles send message to Fredrick

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Fredrick’s promotion to Brentford’s first team after he signed a new four-year contract.

Fredrick’s rise is even more notable because he attracted interest from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig before an injury disrupted his progress in late 2025. Now back on track, the Super Eagles youngster hopes to turn Brentford’s faith in him into a breakthrough season.

Source: Legit.ng