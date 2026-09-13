Erling Haaland scored for Manchester City against Manchester United, but VAR spent a lengthy period reviewing an offside flag before the goal stood

The review involved two City players, Enzo Fernandez and Haaland, with semi-automated offside technology at the centre of the final call

United fans were furious at the outcome, with the role of Fernandez in an offside position sparking the biggest debate

Erling Haaland's first goal against Manchester United at Old Trafford was allowed to stand on Saturday after a lengthy VAR review overturned an assistant referee's offside flag, sending home supporters into a fury.

The striker converted a deflected cross from Josko Gvardiol, only for the flag to go up immediately. As noted by Livescore, he broke the record for most goals in a Manchester derby with nine goals.

VAR controversially allowed Erling Haaland's goal against Manchester United. Photo by Mark Cosgrove.

Source: Getty Images

What followed was an extended review that frustrated everyone inside the stadium before the goal was eventually confirmed.

Enzo Fernandez was positioned inside the penalty area in what appeared to be an offside position, while Haaland's own position was also under scrutiny. VAR official Matt Donohue had to work through both cases before a decision could be reached.

Semi-automated offside technology ultimately settled the matter in City's favour. It found that Haaland was onside at the key moment, kept in play by the outstretched foot of United defender Patrick Dorgu, who had lunged to block Gvardiol's cross from the left flank.

Why Haaland's goal stood

The Premier League's Match Centre explanation confirmed:

“VAR checked the referee's call of no goal for offside and determined that Haaland was in an onside position and recommended that the goal was awarded. The VAR also deemed that while in an offside position, Fernandez didn't play the ball.”

The positioning of Enzo Fernandez created controversy. Although he was ruled not to have played the ball, the fact that he actively attempted to do so from an offside position left many supporters and observers questioning whether the letter of the law was being applied in the spirit it was intended.

The prolonged wait for a ruling only deepened the frustration inside Old Trafford, where the final verdict was met with disbelief.

Carrick reacts to controversial goal

Legit.ng previously reported that Michael Carrick reacted furiously after Erling Haaland’s controversial goal helped Manchester City beat United.

The Red Devils boss claimed that technology should improve decision-making, but is rather making the decision-making process worse.

Source: Legit.ng