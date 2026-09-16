The Netherlands announced plans to shut down diplomatic missions in five countries across Africa, Asia and South America

The embassy in Harare, Zimbabwe was added to a list of closures that had previously been announced for three other countries

Dutch interests in the affected countries will be handled by embassies in neighbouring countries after the closures

The Netherlands has confirmed it will close diplomatic missions in five countries, adding Zimbabwe to a list of previously announced embassy shutdowns.

The Dutch government said its embassies in Tripoli (Libya), Bujumbura (Burundi), and Yangon (Myanmar), along with the consulate-general in Rio de Janeiro (Brazil), had already been scheduled for closure. The embassy in Harare, Zimbabwe is the latest addition to the list.

Netherlands to Close Embassies in Three African Countries, Mentions Them

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Where Dutch interests will go

Once the missions close, neighbouring countries' Dutch embassies will take over responsibility for promoting and protecting Dutch interests in the affected territories. No specific dates for the closures were given in the announcement.

The Netherlands currently operates 113 embassies and 27 consulates-general globally, all of which work to advance Dutch political, economic, and consular interests abroad.

The closures will reduce the country's diplomatic footprint across four continents, affecting coverage in sub-Saharan Africa, North Africa, Southeast Asia, and South America.

Source: Legit.ng