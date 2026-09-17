Gaise Baba Gets Emotional After Being Surprised With a Brand-New Car, Fans React
- Nigerian gospel and Afro-fusion artist Gaise Baba was surprised with a brand-new black Mercedes-Benz on September 17, 2026
- The luxury sedan came with a customised 'GAISE' Lagos number plate, leaving the singer visibly emotional
- Gaise Baba shared the moment on Instagram, crediting the gift to his Urgent2Hours prayer sessions
PAY ATTENTION: Mark Legit.ng as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
Nigerian gospel and Afro-fusion artist Gaise Baba broke down in tears of joy on September 17, 2026, after being handed the keys to a brand-new black Mercedes-Benz complete with a personalised "GAISE" Lagos number plate.
The singer, whose real name is Akinade Ibuoye, posted the moment on his Instagram page the same day.
In the clip, a man walked into the singer's home while he was relaxing on the couch and handed him a car key.
Gaise Baba, dressed in a white T-shirt and shorts, stepped outside and found the luxury sedan parked in his driveway.
He opened the driver's door to inspect the interior, smiled broadly, and kept returning his gaze to the customised number plate as though he could not quite process what he was seeing.
At one point, he covered his face with both hands in pure disbelief.
His wife, Funto Ibuoye, and a young child are also present, joining in the celebration as the group moves around the vehicle together.
Gaise Baba credits his prayer sessions
Sharing the video with his followers, Gaise Baba tied the surprise gift to his faith and his Urgent2Hours prayer sessions, writing:
"OLUWADUNSIN 🙌🏾⚡️
the Lord said to tell you; the Urgent2Hours sessions you held, this is HIS Thank You
Again… OLUWADUNSIN!!!"
The Lagos-based artist has built a reputation for weaving gospel messages into Afrobeats rhythms, singing in Yoruba, English, and Pidgin.
His 2022 album A Decade After is among his most celebrated projects. Beyond music, he is recognised as a culture architect and youth advocate, notably through platforms including ARAMANDA and LightOut.
Watch Gaise Baba's reaction to a car gift surprise in the Instagram video below:
Fans react to Gaise Baba's viral moment
The video quickly drew warm responses from fans and followers online.
@JahbreezFX wrote:
"The way he froze, covered his face, then started smiling like a kid who just got the exact gift he never asked for out loud… that's the reaction of a man who actually understands the weight of the blessing. Custom plate, brand new Benz, and the assignment still intact. Well deserved, Gaise."
@naija2capeblog added:
"This one got me smiling too….The way he kept looking at that plate like he still couldn't believe it… That's a real blessing moment. Enjoy it, Gaise. You deserve this."
@olorimae commented:
"Awwn ❤️🔥 Congratulations brother 🎉"
@nicolendigwe wrote:
"God is great! Congratulations sir"
@didichiq added:
"🎊🎉 congratulations!!! Oya pull up nicely!"
Gaise Baba calls out The Headies
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that gospel singer Gaise Baba called for a rethink of how gospel music is classified within Nigeria’s music industry.
The “No Turning Back” hitmaker has now called out The Headies, accusing the awards organisers of sidelining faith-based artistes and disrespecting their contributions.
Gaise Baba specifically criticised the 2024 ceremony, where he said the Inspirational Music category winner was not publicly announced or presented on stage.
Source: Legit.ng
Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well. Contact: kola.ogunkanmi@corp.legit.ng