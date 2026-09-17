Nigerian gospel and Afro-fusion artist Gaise Baba was surprised with a brand-new black Mercedes-Benz on September 17, 2026

The luxury sedan came with a customised 'GAISE' Lagos number plate, leaving the singer visibly emotional

Gaise Baba shared the moment on Instagram, crediting the gift to his Urgent2Hours prayer sessions

Nigerian gospel and Afro-fusion artist Gaise Baba broke down in tears of joy on September 17, 2026, after being handed the keys to a brand-new black Mercedes-Benz complete with a personalised "GAISE" Lagos number plate.

The singer, whose real name is Akinade Ibuoye, posted the moment on his Instagram page the same day.

Gaise Baba shows an emotional reaction to a surprise brand-new car gift. Photo: gaisebaba

Source: Instagram

In the clip, a man walked into the singer's home while he was relaxing on the couch and handed him a car key.

Gaise Baba, dressed in a white T-shirt and shorts, stepped outside and found the luxury sedan parked in his driveway.

He opened the driver's door to inspect the interior, smiled broadly, and kept returning his gaze to the customised number plate as though he could not quite process what he was seeing.

At one point, he covered his face with both hands in pure disbelief.

His wife, Funto Ibuoye, and a young child are also present, joining in the celebration as the group moves around the vehicle together.

Gaise Baba credits his prayer sessions

Sharing the video with his followers, Gaise Baba tied the surprise gift to his faith and his Urgent2Hours prayer sessions, writing:

"OLUWADUNSIN 🙌🏾⚡️

the Lord said to tell you; the Urgent2Hours sessions you held, this is HIS Thank You

Again… OLUWADUNSIN!!!"

The Lagos-based artist has built a reputation for weaving gospel messages into Afrobeats rhythms, singing in Yoruba, English, and Pidgin.

His 2022 album A Decade After is among his most celebrated projects. Beyond music, he is recognised as a culture architect and youth advocate, notably through platforms including ARAMANDA and LightOut.

Watch Gaise Baba's reaction to a car gift surprise in the Instagram video below:

Fans react to Gaise Baba's viral moment

The video quickly drew warm responses from fans and followers online.

@JahbreezFX wrote:

"The way he froze, covered his face, then started smiling like a kid who just got the exact gift he never asked for out loud… that's the reaction of a man who actually understands the weight of the blessing. Custom plate, brand new Benz, and the assignment still intact. Well deserved, Gaise."

@naija2capeblog added:

"This one got me smiling too….The way he kept looking at that plate like he still couldn't believe it… That's a real blessing moment. Enjoy it, Gaise. You deserve this."

@olorimae commented:

"Awwn ❤️‍🔥 Congratulations brother 🎉"

@nicolendigwe wrote:

"God is great! Congratulations sir"

@didichiq added:

"🎊🎉 congratulations!!! Oya pull up nicely!"

Gaise Baba reacts with disbelief and emotion to his surprise brand-new car. Photo: gaisebaba

Source: Instagram

Gaise Baba calls out The Headies

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that gospel singer Gaise Baba called for a rethink of how gospel music is classified within Nigeria’s music industry.

The “No Turning Back” hitmaker has now called out The Headies, accusing the awards organisers of sidelining faith-based artistes and disrespecting their contributions.

Gaise Baba specifically criticised the 2024 ceremony, where he said the Inspirational Music category winner was not publicly announced or presented on stage.

Source: Legit.ng