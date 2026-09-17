Ireland's Working Holiday Scheme allows young people from eligible countries to live and work in the country for up to one year

Applications for the scheme are handled through Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs, and places on the programme are limited

Only 10 countries made Ireland's list of eligible nations, and applicants already in Ireland cannot apply

Ireland has officially named the countries whose young citizens can apply for a Working Holiday Authorisation, granting successful applicants the chance to live and work in the country for up to one year.

According to the Irish Immigration Service, the scheme is underpinned by bilateral agreements between Ireland and a select group of governments, allowing young people from both sides to fund an extended holiday through temporary employment. The programme is not open-ended, however, as places are strictly limited.

Ireland mentions the country that can benefit from the Working Holiday scheme. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Countries eligible for Ireland's Working Holiday Scheme

According to the federal government, ten countries made the eligibility list for the scheme. They are:

Andorra Argentina Australia Canada Chile Hong Kong Japan New Zealand The Republic of Korea The United States of America.

Citizens from any nation not on that list cannot participate in the programme, meaning the vast majority of African countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa, are currently excluded from this pathway to working in Ireland.

Ireland: How the application process works

All applications are processed through Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs via its official website. One critical condition applies before anyone submits a request: the applicant must not already be in Ireland at the time of application.

Once a successful applicant arrives in the country, they are required to register with Irish immigration authorities. The scheme is designed as a temporary arrangement, allowing participants to experience life in Ireland while supporting themselves financially through short-term work rather than committing to permanent residency or a long-term visa pathway.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Australia confirmed five countries whose citizens can skip English proof for student visas.

Japan names countries under special visa scheme

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Japan announced its Working Holiday programme, which now covers 32 countries and regions. The scheme allows young people to live in Japan, work temporarily and help fund their travels while experiencing the country’s culture and daily life.

Japan launched the programme with Australia in 1980 and has steadily expanded its list of partners over the decades. But with no African country currently included, many young Nigerians and other African travellers remain unable to benefit from the scheme.

Source: Legit.ng