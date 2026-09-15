Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone named his pick for the 2026 Ballon d'Or ahead of a league clash against Osasuna

Simeone dismissed claims by Barcelona's Lamine Yamal that he and Kylian Mbappe are the two best players in the world

The Argentine coach pointed to Messi's performances at the 2026 World Cup as the defining factor behind his choice

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has publicly backed Lionel Messi to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or, dismissing Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe as the primary contenders for football's most prestigious individual award.

The Argentine coach made his position clear during a press conference ahead of Atletico's fixture against Osasuna, directly addressing the question of who deserves to be crowned the world's best player this year.

Diego Simeone backs Lionel Messi to win 2026 Ballon d'Or. Photo by Ibai Tudanca.

Source: Getty Images

Simeone backs Messi for Ballon d'Or

For the Atletico boss, Messi's showing at the 2026 World Cup, where Argentina reached the final before losing to Spain, places the 39-year-old in a category of his own.

“Messi, without a doubt. After the World Cup he had, at the age he is, no doubt at all. Messi,” he said via Goal.

Many fans believe that Argentina’s failure to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup created a debate, otherwise he would have won his record-extending ninth Ballon d'Or.

The endorsement is notable given the strength of the field. Yamal had a standout tournament for Spain, while Mbappe continued to carry Real Madrid's attacking ambitions.

Yet for Simeone, longevity combined with decisive impact on the biggest stage of all remains the clearest measure of greatness.

As noted by Ballon d'Or, he played 49 matches, scored 45 goals and provided 30 assists, winning the MLS Cup.

Cech snubs Mbappe and Yamal

Legit.ng previously reported that Petr Cech named Lionel Messi as the deserved winner of the 2026 Ballon d'Or, snubbing Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe.

The Chelsea legend highlighted Messi’s brilliant performance at the World Cup at 39 as the reason for picking the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Source: Legit.ng