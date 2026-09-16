Former Manchester United striker Andy Cole spoke to GOAL about Victor Osimhen's long-rumoured move to the Premier League

Cole said multiple factors beyond transfer fees and wages have stood in the way of any deal for the Super Eagles striker

Osimhen has been linked with Man United, Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea for years, yet no club has completed a signing

Former Manchester United and England striker Andy Cole has offered his view on why Victor Osimhen has never made the move to the Premier League, despite years of speculation linking the Nigeria international with some of England's biggest clubs.

The 27-year-old Super Eagles striker has done little to hurt his reputation in recent seasons.

Former Manchester United striker Andy Cole believes several factors beyond transfer fees and wages have prevented Premier League clubs from signing Victor Osimhen. Photo by Ferda Demir

Source: Getty Images

His 31-goal haul during Napoli's 2022/23 Serie A title-winning season remains one of the most celebrated individual contributions in recent Italian football history.

Since moving to Galatasaray, he has continued in the same vein, scoring 65 goals in 78 appearances for the Turkish club, a return that has kept his name at the top of every transfer discussion.

Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea have all been mentioned as potential destinations across multiple windows, yet none of those links has translated into a completed deal.

Cole, speaking to GOAL, said the Super Eagles striker clearly has the ability to thrive in England but suggested that transfers are far more complicated than the headline figures suggest.

"He does. He scores goals. He scored goals in Italy and he's scoring goals in Turkey as well," Cole said.

"But, you know, it depends. There's many different factors in signing a player from a respective country. It's not all about just the salary or the transfer fee. There could be many different things that go on. If he does come to the Premier League, which I think he will be very good in the Premier League, you never know who he'll go to."

Cole's comments suggest that unnamed complications, rather than any lack of interest or ability, have been the stumbling block.

Which clubs could move for Osimhen

With another transfer window approaching in January, the conversation around Osimhen is showing no sign of cooling.

According to Turkiye Today, Arsenal showed renewed interest over the summer and could return with a fresh approach. Manchester United remain a possibility, while Barcelona are also monitoring the situation as they continue their search for a reliable centre-forward.

Cole's assessment is that an Osimhen arrival in England feels more like a matter of when than if, even if the specific destination and timing remain uncertain.

For Nigerian football fans and those who have followed Osimhen's career since his early days in the Bundesliga with Wolfsburg and then VfL Wolfsburg's reserve team, the former Napoli striker represents one of the most marketable and proven African forwards in world football.

The hope is that his Premier League chapter, if and when it arrives, lives up to the considerable expectations that have built around him.

What makes Osimhen a better striker

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about what makes Osimhen one of the best strikers in world football, according to former Chelsea forward Alvaro Morata. The pair played together at Galatasaray and helped the Turkish club win the league title.

Osimhen has scored 65 goals in 78 appearances for Galatasaray and recently chose to remain at the club despite interest from Arsenal, Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Source: Legit.ng