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Tinubu Gives APC National Secretary Basiru Appointment
Politics

Tinubu Gives APC National Secretary Basiru Appointment

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
3 min read
  • President Bola Ahmed Tinubu named APC national secretary Ajibola Basiru to a key role in the party's 2027 presidential campaign structure
  • The 223-member campaign council will coordinate Tinubu's re-election bid across all 36 states and the FCT
  • Basiru's appointment came after he stepped back from the 2026 Osun governorship race to focus on national party work

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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has named Ajibola Basiru, the national secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as deputy secretary of the party's 2027 presidential campaign council, as Nigeria's ruling party formally structures its re-election machinery.

The 223-member campaign council is set up to serve as the central body driving Tinubu's bid for a second term in office. Its work spans political mobilisation, stakeholder engagement, administration, and the organisation of campaign activities across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

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Ajibola Basiru, APC national secretary, named deputy secretary of Tinubu’s 2027 presidential campaign council.
President Bola Tinubu names APC national secretary Ajibola Basiru deputy secretary of his 2027 presidential campaign council. Photo credit: @DrSRJ
Source: Twitter

Who is Ajibola Basiru?

Basiru, born on July 1, 1972, in Osogbo, has held the position of APC national secretary since August 2023, where his responsibilities include overseeing party administration and coordinating the party's e-membership drive. In 2025, he was also appointed chairman of the National Sugar Development Council.

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In 2025, Basiru withdrew from the 2026 Osun state governorship race, saying he wanted to concentrate on his national party duties and preparations for the 2027 elections, a decision that now appears to have preceded this appointment.

His academic background includes an LLB, LLM, and PhD in Property Law from the University of Lagos (UNILAG), alongside studies in Arabic and Islamic Studies at the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN). He previously worked at Olaniwun Ajayi Chambers and as a partner at M.A. Banire and Associates.

Ajibola Basiru served as Osun Central senator from 2019 to 2023 and held several government positions in Osun state.
Ajibola Basiru previously served as Osun Central senator and held key government positions in Osun state. Photo credit: @DrSRJ
Source: Twitter

Basiru’s political career, APC role

Before his current party role, Senator Basiru represented Osun Central Senatorial District in the Senate between 2019 and 2023, where he served as senate spokesperson. He also held executive positions in Osun state, including attorney general from 2017 to 2018, and commissioner for regional integration and special duties between 2010 and 2014.

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Outside formal politics, Basiru is the founder of the Alubarika Movement, a social and political empowerment group.

With the 2027 general elections now less than two years away, the formalisation of the campaign council signals that the APC is moving beyond internal consolidation into active electoral planning under Tinubu's leadership.

Read more on APC

Tinubu gives Omole appointment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu named Ade Omole as Deputy Director, Diaspora Mobilisation I, of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, as the ruling party begins building its machinery for the 2027 presidential election.

Omole is an ICT executive, legal professional and public affairs strategist. He is a prominent figure in Nigeria’s diaspora engagement and is widely recognised as the “Face of the Nigerian Diaspora.” Omole is also a diaspora leader and Chairman of the Nigeria Diaspora Voting Council (NDVC).

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf avatar

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
OsogboBola TinubuUNILORINAPCUNILAG - University of Lagos
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