Pro Ref contacted Manchester United to admit a mistake was made in awarding Erling Haaland's decisive goal in the Manchester derby

Phil Foden was sent off with a straight red card in the first half, yet Manchester City still held on to beat United at Old Trafford

VAR failed to recommend an on-field review of a key incident involving Enzo Fernandez in the build-up to Haaland's winner

Pro Ref, the independent refereeing body, has formally contacted Manchester United to acknowledge that an error of judgement was made in allowing Erling Haaland's 60th-minute goal to stand during City's 1-0 victory at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

The goal proved to be the only one of the match and sent Manchester City to the top of the Premier League table alongside reigning champions Arsenal, who had beaten Sunderland 2-0 the previous day. City now have four wins from four games this season.

Pro Ref admits error in allowing Erling Haaland's goal. Photo by Mark Cosgrove.

Source: Getty Images

Pro Ref admits error

In a statement, Pro Ref confirmed that Haaland was checked for offside and cleared by VAR. However, the issue centres on Enzo Fernandez's position during a header challenge with Lisandro Martinez in the build-up to the goal.

"Following the incident in the 60th minute of Sunday's Premier League fixture between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford, we can provide clarification regarding Erling Haaland's awarded goal," the statement read.

"The on-field decision was offside against Erling Haaland — that was checked by VAR and he was found to be in an onside position. In the same attack, it was established that Enzo Fernandez did not play the ball and therefore that makes any offside offence subjective, however, on this occasion, the VAR did not recognise the likely impact of his position and should have recommended an on-field review."

Pro Ref said United received an official apology following the error, and a formal review of the incident will be carried out, as noted by Standard Sport.

“Contact has been made with Manchester United this evening to acknowledge what we deem is an error of judgement. A review of the incident will take place,” the body added.

Foden’s red card also sparked debate

The match was not short of controversy before the goal was even scored. City midfielder Phil Foden was shown a straight red card in the first half after kicking out at Bruno Fernandes, a call that split opinion among fans and pundits.

As noted by Metro UK, despite being reduced to ten men, City defended well and secured all three points. The result leaves Enzo Maresca's side in strong form, but the manner of their win at Old Trafford is now under official scrutiny.

Carrick reacts to controversial goal

Legit.ng previously reported that Michael Carrick reacted furiously after Erling Haaland’s controversial goal helped Manchester City beat United.

The Red Devils manager slammed the officials for failing to use the technology that should improve decision-making, but rather make it worse.

Source: Legit.ng