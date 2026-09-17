Nigerian singer Spyro has opened up about his views on building wealth for children, disclosing why he does not believe in leaving money behind

The singer said inherited wealth could become meaningless if a child loses direction or financial stability after the parent is gone

Spyro’s comments come alongside comments about his expensive music projects and the role he believes his faith played in his eventual success

Nigerian singer Spyro has explained why he is not a strong believer in leaving huge amounts of wealth for his children after his death.

The ‘Who’s Your Guy?’ crooner shared his thoughts while reflecting on money, success and the lessons he has learnt from his own journey.’

Spyro discloses that he does not believe in leaving a lot of money behind for his kids. Photos: Spyro.

Source: Instagram

According to Spyro, leaving money behind does not necessarily guarantee that children will remain successful or financially secure.

He explained that he does not subscribe to the idea of accumulating wealth simply to hand it over to his children when he is gone.

“I’m not part of the school of thought of leaving money down for children at the end of the day because after I’m gone, I don’t know what you’re doing with it,” he said.

The singer added that once a person loses grace and no longer has money, inherited wealth may not be enough to keep them afloat.

Spyro’s Unusual Take on Wealth

For the singer, the issue goes beyond how much money a parent can accumulate. His comments suggest that the values, direction, and abilities passed on to children may matter just as much.

Spyro’s perspective comes from a journey he described as one of exhausting every option before turning back to God.

The music star also disclosed that he has spent up to N100 million on some songs and about N50 million on his most expensive music video.

Watch the X video of Spyro speaking about leaving money for kids here:

Reactions trail Spyro's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@JehovahBigman stated:

"It's either you're ignorant or you're an illiterate. Na money way Dangote father leave for am make him ARM today. Same with Davido, same with DJ cuppy and so on Just tell us you're broke and there's nothing left for your kids to live on let alone for the future. We'll understand."

@tosin_olarewaju noted:

"See this mindset, the wealthy people topping the charts can never have that kind of mindset, those ones are about legacy. You’d see companies, businesses that has been functioning for 50-100 years and more. You think the pioneer made others started from scratch? Lol I can never join una with this kind mindset."

Spyro says inherited wealth could become meaningless if a child loses direction. Photo: Spyro.

Source: Instagram

Spyro shares unplanned worship experience

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that singer Spyro opened up about an unexpected event during his Easter performance.

A viral online video showed the hitmaker kneeling on stage and leading a worship session instead of his normal setlist.

Spyro later explained on Instagram that the change happened because he felt led to alter his original plan for the event.

Source: Legit.ng