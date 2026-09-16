FIFA joined the wave of tributes to Lionel Messi after Argentina confirmed his farewell international match

Messi announced his retirement from international football after Argentina lost the 2026 World Cup final to Spain

Argentina convinced Messi to play one last game on home soil at the 85,000-capacity El Monumental on October 6

FIFA has sent a message to Lionel Messi ahead of his farewell appearance for the Argentina national team, joining a growing chorus of tributes as the football world prepares to say goodbye to one of its greatest players.

Messi announced he was stepping away from international football in the weeks following Argentina's defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, which was played in the United States.

Lionel Messi set for farewell game for Argentina. Photo by Masashi Hara.

Source: Getty Images

However, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) convinced him to play one final match on home soil, with the sentiment being that his last game should not be on foreign ground.

Messi's farewell match set for El Monumental

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni named Messi in the squad for the match against Benin Republic, scheduled for October 6 at El Monumental in Buenos Aires.

The stadium holds 85,000 supporters and is expected to be packed for the occasion as Argentine fans get the chance to bid farewell to their most celebrated player on familiar territory.

FIFA marked the announcement with a post on X, writing simply: "one more time" alongside the message directed at Messi.

The short tribute captured the emotion surrounding the occasion, as supporters around the world come to terms with the end of his international career.

Messi's journey with the Argentina shirt reached its peak when he led the country to Copa America glory and, most memorably, the 2022 FIFA World Cup title in Qatar.

The 2026 World Cup final loss to Spain proved to be his last competitive appearance for the Albiceleste before he confirmed his decision to retire from international duty.

The farewell fixture against Benin Republic gives Argentine fans the send-off they wanted, ensuring the curtain comes down at a ground synonymous with the country's football history rather than on neutral territory abroad.

Why Argentina can't retire Messi's 10

Legit.ng previously reported on why Argentina can't retire Messi's jersey number 10 after their captain called it quit on his time in the national team.

FIFA prohibits excluding any number from the designated squad list and as such the number must be assigned to another player for tournaments.

Source: Legit.ng