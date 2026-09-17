Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Burna Boy is set to return to Stade de France for the NFL’s first regular-season game in Paris

The singer will headline the halftime show on October 25 when the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the New Orleans Saints

Burna Boy previously made history at the stadium by becoming the first African artist to headline Stade de France, making his return another major milestone

Nigerian music star Burna Boy is heading back to a venue that already holds a special place in his career.

The Grammy-winning singer has been announced as the halftime headliner for the NFL’s first regular-season game in Paris, and he has already shared his excitement about returning to Stade de France.

The highly anticipated game will see the Pittsburgh Steelers face the New Orleans Saints on October 25, with Burna Boy providing the entertainment during halftime.

Burna Boy is set to return to Stade de France for the NFL’s first regular-season game in Paris. Photos: Burna Boy.

Source: Twitter

Burna Boy speaks about Paris

Burna Boy’s return comes just a year after he made history at the iconic French stadium.

The singer became the first African artist to headline Stade de France, turning the venue into another landmark in his international career.

Reacting to the latest announcement on X, Burna Boy expressed excitement about stepping back onto the same stage.

“Paris gave me one of the biggest nights of my career, and to walk back into Stade de France for a moment like this means everything,” he said.

But this time, the occasion carries a different significance.

The singer said the NFL is bringing something to France that has never happened there before, and he intends to deliver a memorable performance.

The Paris game forms part of the NFL’s biggest international season yet, with seven halftime shows planned across several countries.

Other performers include Ayra Starr in London, Ricky Martin and Pedro Sampaio in Rio de Janeiro, and Cage the Elephant in Munich.

For Burna Boy, however, the journey back to Stade de France is another chance to place African music on one of the world’s biggest sporting stages.

Read Burna Boy's reaction to the announcement on X here:

Reactions trail Burna Boy's reaction

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Pauline1318957 stated:

"NFL,FIFA,Marvel, all of them couldn't afford wizkid,that's why they keep giving out gigs like this to Burna Boy,na only gigs from abuja fit afford wizkid,omo e no go better for wizkid FC dem"

@darkRBP shared:

"If I no dey Stan baddest I go Dey stan this man he no good rather he too bad!!!!"

@Big4deyforyou wrote:

"Na only you and davido dey keep Afrobeats afloat, the other short man just dey use igbo cure him depression"

Burna Boy expresses excitement about stepping back onto the same stage. Photo: Burna Boy.

Source: Instagram

Source: Legit.ng