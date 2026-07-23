Karossy Cosmetics, a Lagos-based skincare seller, forgot goods worth over 1 million naira on a public bus after exhaustion overcame her on the journey home

The seller had spent the day at Trade Fair Market buying premium sunscreen brands including La Roche-Posay, Nivea, and Skin Aqua for her customers

She shared a distressing video on TikTok documenting the moment she realised what had happened, admitting she had been ignoring warnings to rest

A Lagos-based skincare entrepreneur known as Karossy Cosmetics left the internet heartbroken after posting a tearful TikTok video in which she revealed she had forgotten goods worth over one million naira on a public bus due to sheer exhaustion.

The video, filmed along a roadside in Lagos during the golden hour, showed the businesswoman walking and speaking directly into her camera in a visibly distressed state, barely able to hold herself together as she retraced what had gone wrong.

Nigerian lady cries out after forgetting goods in commercial vehicle. Photo credit: @Karossy/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A day of shopping that ended in disaster

Earlier that day, Karossy had traveled to Trade Fair Market to stock up on authentic sunscreen products for her customers.

Determined not to sell substandard goods, she spent heavily, purchasing 20 pieces each of La Roche-Posay at 22,000 naira per unit, 20 pieces of Nivea, 20 pieces of Skin Aqua, and several other items. She also bought a steaming machine.

By her own later estimate, the total value of everything she purchased was close to two million naira.

On the return journey, weeks of sleep deprivation caught up with her completely. She dozed off on the bus, with other passengers reportedly urging her to zip her phone safely into her bag so she would not lose it while sleeping.

When the bus reached Opic Estate and she heard a stop announced, exhaustion carried her off the vehicle on instinct, leaving every single item she had bought sitting under the seat behind her.

She only realised what had happened after getting home, using the bathroom, and lying down to sleep.

A nagging feeling woke her, and the panic that followed drove her back out into the Lagos night to try to recover her goods.

Throughout the clip, she acknowledged that family members and even loyal customers had repeatedly urged her to take a break, advice she admitted she had brushed aside while pushing herself to keep working.

In the video, she finally conceded that the loss had forced her hand, announcing she would be stepping away from posting and from the business temporarily to rest.

Reactions as Lagos-based lady cries out

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@Angel said:

"I open my shop last month ending in Tuesday I open the shop on Sunday nite they broke into the shop and stole everything from me after many struggles and suffering to open a shop."

@paris commented:

"She was so stressed she forgot everything I feel her pain."

@God's Favouryte Signature said:

"Go straight to the PARK n describe the colour of d bus to people around. You'll find it, hasten up."

@PORCHE added:

"We saw you going to and fro around in opic me and my friend and we were even planning to come ask what was wrong Omoo till one man stopped to ask you what was wrong at night. Mehnn omo! I really pray you find it mehn."

See the post below:

Lady cries out over robbery

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian family received a distressing call from their tenant alerting them that their property had been completely emptied by thieves.

The video walkthrough of the looted home revealed that the robbers had taken AC units, a TV, fridge engines, all electrical wiring, clothing, and personal belongings.

Source: Legit.ng