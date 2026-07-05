Norway forward Erling Haaland has set a unique record at the 2026 FIFA World Cup following his performance

The Manchester City striker scored a brace as The Vikings defeated Brazil 2-1 in the Round of 16

Norway will face the winner between co-host Mexico and England in the quarterfinal of the tournament

Norway striker Erling Haaland has set a unique record at the 2026 FIFA World Cup following their 2-1 win over Brazil in the Round of 16 on Sunday, Jul 7.

Haaland scored a brace as the Samba Boys crashed out of the 23rd edition of the Mundial at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The Vikings produced a disciplined performance, securing a famous victory and a place in the quarter-finals.

Norway forward Erling Haaland scores a brace against Brazil in the Round of 16 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by: Al Bello.

Source: Getty Images

Brazil struggled to create clear-cut opportunities despite the attacking threat of Vinícius Junior and Matheus Cunha.

The five-time world champions thought they had a golden opportunity to break the deadlock in the first half when they were awarded a penalty.

However, Bruno Guimaraes failed to convert from the spot as Norway goalkeeper Orjan Nyland guessed correctly to keep the scores level.

In the 79th minute. Alexander Sørloth delivered an inviting cross into the penalty area and Erling Haaland rose highest to head beyond Alisson Becker, giving Norway a deserved lead.

Brazil threw bodies forward in search of an equaliser, but the attacking gamble left spaces at the back.

Manchester City striker Haaland punished the South Americans racing onto a through ball before calmly slotting past Alisson to double Norway's advantage and send their travelling supporters into celebration.

The Selecao were handed a lifeline deep into stoppage time after winning a penalty as Neymar converted from the spot in the 90+10th minute, but it proved to be only a consolation as Norway held on for a memorable victory.

The result marked one of the biggest upsets of the tournament, with Norway eliminating the five-time world champions to reach the quarter-finals.

Haaland scores seventh goal

Norway striker Erling Haaland strengthened his claim for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot after scoring twice against Brazil in the Round of 16.

The brace took the Manchester City forward's tally to seven goals in the tournament, making him the co-leading scorer heading into the quarter-finals.

The 25-year-old has now found the net in every match Norway have played at the 2026 World Cup, underlining his remarkable consistency on the biggest stage.

Erling Haaland scores his seventh goal at the 2026 FIFA World Cup against Brazil in the Round of 16. Photo by: ANP.

Source: Getty Images

According to Opta, Haaland is the first Norwegian player to score in five consecutive FIFA World Cup matches, while his seven-goal haul is already the highest ever recorded by a Norway player in a single edition of the tournament.

Kane scores 13th World Cup goal, surpasses Pele

Legit.ng earlier reported that England captain Harry Kane etched his name into FIFA World Cup history by scoring his 13th World Cup goal during the Three Lions' 2-1 victory over DR Congo in the Round of 32.

The strike saw Kane move past Brazilian legend Pele, who ended his World Cup career with 12 goals across four tournaments between 1958 and 1970.

Source: Legit.ng