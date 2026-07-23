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How to Access Your United Kingdom eVisa in 5 Simple Steps
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How to Access Your United Kingdom eVisa in 5 Simple Steps

by  Ibrahim Sofiyullaha
3 min read
  • UK Visas & Immigration (UKVI) has published a 5-step roadmap to help travelers set up their digital immigration status
  • The process requires applicants to complete an online visa application, create a UKVI account, and verify their identity via the "UK Immigration: ID Check" smartphone app
  • Travelers are advised to carefully check all personal details on their eVisa before traveling to avoid delays at UK border control

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The UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) department has outlined a streamlined process for international travelers and residents to access their digital immigration status.

As physical visa stickers and biometric residence permits are phased out in favor of eVisas, setting up your UKVI account is now essential for managing and proving your right to travel, work, or study in the UK.

Applicants are required to demonstrate sufficient funds and plans to leave the UK after their visit.
UK Visas & Immigration (UKVI) has published a 5-step roadmap to help travelers set up their digital immigration status. Photo: Getty
Source: Getty Images

Follow these five steps to ensure your online immigration status is linked and ready before you travel.

The 5-Step Process to Access Your eVisa

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1. Apply for Your Visa

Submit your UK visa application online via the official portal. Attend your appointment at a Visa Application Centre to submit biometrics and prove your identity, if required.

2. Wait for a Decision

Wait for your application to be processed by UKVI. Make sure to regularly check your email inbox and junk mail folder for official decision notifications.

3. Create Your UKVI Account

Once you receive a positive decision, go to the government portal to set up your UKVI account. You will receive a confirmation once the account creation phase is complete.

4. Prove Your Identity & Link Your Account

Download the UK Immigration: ID Check app on your smartphone. Log in to your UKVI account, scan your passport or travel document, and complete the photo verification to link the account directly to your eVisa.

5. View Your eVisa

You will receive an email confirmation when your eVisa is ready to view. Access your online account to check that all personal and immigration details are accurate before booking travel.

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Important Pre-Travel Tips

  • Verify All Details: Always double-check that your passport number, name spelling, and date of birth in your UKVI account match your physical travel document exactly.
  • Share Codes for Verification: You can generate a digital "share code" via your account to prove your immigration status to employers, landlords, or border officials.
  • Dependants Need Accounts: Each family member or dependant traveling with you must have their own individual UKVI account and linked eVisa.

UK announces new visa changes for Nigerians

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) has announced that from February 25, 2026, visitors to the United Kingdom who require a visa will no longer receive physical visa documents, as the country moves fully to electronic visas.

UKVI disclosed the development in a post on X on Friday, February 13, stating that affected travellers including Nigerians will instead be issued an electronic visa (eVisa), which must be accessed through a UKVI account before departure.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha avatar

Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng

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