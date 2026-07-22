Former Lagos governor Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN) addressed speculation about his political future in a television interview on Wednesday, July 22

Fashola reflected on a career that took him from Lagos governorship to federal minister under President Muhammadu Buhari

Since leaving public office, Fashola has officially returned to active legal practice, stepping back into the courtroom to represent clients

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Ikeja, Lagos state - Former Lagos governor and ex-minister of power, works and housing, Babatunde Fashola, has said he has no ambition to become Nigeria's president.

Speaking during an interview with TVC News on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, monitored by Legit.ng, Fashola said he is content with what he described as "the greatest honour my country has done me."

Former Lagos governor Babatunde Fashola says he has no ambition to contest Nigeria's presidency, adding that he considers himself a man of grace. Photo credit: Babatunde Raji Fashola

Source: Facebook

2027: 'I'm running for president' - Fashola

He said:

"My journey has been an unimaginable privilege, and I hope that it, in some way, inspires another generation about the possibilities of this country. Particularly because when we celebrate dreams across the Atlantic, our country is also a place where there are so many stories of rags to riches and grass to grace. And I hope that it inspires another generation to contest for the presidency in Nigeria."

Watch Fashola's interview on X below:

Fashola says clean Lagos shared responsibility

Meanwhile, in the same interview, Fashola stated that every Lagos resident must take responsibility for keeping the state clean and improving waste management.

Speaking on concerns about refuse disposal in Lagos, he said:

"I think Lagosians must choose what they want. If they want a clean city, then everyone must be responsible for it. Yes, government has a role to play, but how many tenements can government realistically monitor? Let's be fair."

On the way forward, Fashola called for a return to basic waste disposal habits.

The former governor said:

"There was a system, from simply dumping waste into bins to bagging it, and we also had collection sites in places like Dolphin. The trucks that transport waste still have to navigate the same traffic we complain about. I think everything that should be done has been done. We just need to go back to reinforcing basic habits."

The 63-year-old's remarks came a day after the Lagos state commissioner for the environment and water resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed that fewer than 30% of residents pay for refuse collection services despite the high cost of waste management.

Addressing concerns over waste disposal across the state, Wahab said:

"Less than 30 per cent of Lagosians are paying for the services of PSP operators."

Read more on Babatunde Fashola

Obasanjo teases Fashola, Nigerians react

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former President Olusegun Obasanjo got Nigerians talking after teasing Fashola.

A video recently went viral online showing Obasanjo meeting Fashola at a public event and asking how best to address the senior lawyer.

Source: Legit.ng