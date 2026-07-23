Afrobeats singer Ruger has revealed the everyday struggle that is making him consider marriage sooner than expected

The singer said constantly ordering takeout has become one of the reasons he is looking forward to having a partner at home

Ruger also shared his views on women’s financial status and disclosed that he has earned more than $2 million so far in 2026

Afrobeats singer Michael Adebayo Olayinka, popularly known as Ruger, has revealed why he is looking forward to settling down.

Speaking during a recent livestream with streamer Shank, the singer said his busy lifestyle has made him miss having someone at home.

Ruger admitted that he regularly orders takeout because he does not have a partner at home to prepare meals for him.

Ruger says the everyday struggle that is making him consider marriage sooner than expected. Photo: Ruger.

Source: Instagram

“I keep ordering takeouts because there is no one at home to cook for me. That’s one of the reasons I want to settle down,” he said.

The comment has offered fans a glimpse into the singer’s personal thoughts as he considers marriage.

However, food is not the only thing Ruger wants from a future partner.

Ruger reveals his ideal woman

The singer said financial stability is not a major factor for him because he is already financially comfortable.

“A woman’s financial status doesn’t matter to me. I am rich,” he said.

Ruger added that he had previously dated women who were unemployed, including some who were not particularly ambitious.

According to him, the most important quality he seeks in a woman is a good sense of humour.

“I want someone who is funny,” he said.

The singer also disclosed that he has made more than $2 million so far this year, suggesting that financial pressure is not the reason behind his desire to settle down.

Watch an X video of Ruger speaking about getting married here:

Reactions trail Ruger's reason for trying to get married:

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@King_dayvo stated:

"omo shank senior ruger with like 8 years and ruger dey tell am sey e no go better for sm"

@bababunmiagbeb1 wrote:

"Notice how Shank is original and authentic in his conversation. He isn’t screaming like a lost dog"

Ruger says constantly ordering takeout has become one of the reasons he is looking forward to having a partner at home. Photos: Ruger.

Source: Instagram

Ruger thanks Wizkid

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ruger expressed gratitude to Wizkid and his fan base for their unwavering support.

The singer, who recently inherited the nickname 'Mini Idolo ', was recently interviewed by Naija FM and shared his experience associating with Wizkid.

He noted that it only meant Wizkid FC were streaming both songs simultaneously because Wizkid told them so.

Source: Legit.ng