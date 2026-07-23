A Federal High Court in Abuja handed life sentences to three men convicted over the abduction of students and teachers in Oyo State

The trio pleaded guilty to membership of a proscribed terrorist group and concealing information about a planned kidnapping

Defence counsel asked the court for leniency, noting the convicts were first-time offenders with families and dependent parents

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has sentenced three men to life imprisonment over their roles in the abduction of students and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Justice Salim Ibrahim handed down the sentences against Abdulrazak Umar, also known as Abu Khalifa or Abu Khalid; Yunusa Musa, also known as Yunusa Bin Musa; and Shamsu Adamu Sani, also known as Abu Itisar.

As reported by Channels Television, the judge ordered that the sentences run from the date each man was first taken into custody.

The three convicts, all from Niger State, were arraigned by the Department of State Services on a 10-count charge covering kidnapping, concealment of information, and a range of terrorism-related offences.

They admitted to knowingly withholding information about individuals linked to terrorist activities, participating in the abduction, and using a messaging platform to coordinate terrorist training.

Oyo school abduction: Guilty pleas, charges

All three accused pleaded guilty to membership of a proscribed terrorist group and to hiding details about the planning and execution of the Oyo State abduction.

The first defendant, Abdulrazak Umar, entered additional guilty pleas on counts 7, 8, 9 and 10, which covered training other members of the terror group, passing on instructions, and inciting fellow members based on a particular religious ideology.

Before Justice Ibrahim delivered the sentences, defence counsel appealed for leniency on the grounds that all three men were first-time offenders who had cooperated with the court by entering guilty pleas.

Counsel argued the pleas were evidence of remorse and asked the court to consider that the convicts were married with children and had elderly parents depending on them financially.

Prosecution pushes back on leniency appeal

Prosecution counsel rejected the call for a lighter sentence, telling the court that the convicts were aware of the people operating on the battlefield and, as Nigerians, had an obligation to report that information to the relevant authorities rather than conceal it.

Justice Ibrahim acknowledged the guilty pleas before proceeding to sentence all three men to life imprisonment.

DSS to challenge life sentences given to terrorists

Earier, Legit.ng reported that a federal high court in Abuja sentenced Ansaru's self-styled Emir and his deputy to life imprisonment after they pleaded guilty to 32 terrorism counts .

The DSS said it considers the punishment too lenient given the role the commanders played in the Oriire abduction, which ended with two teachers killed

A senior DSS official revealed the Ansaru commanders shifted their court plea during the period when kidnappers demanded their release as a condition for freeing victims.

Source: Legit.ng