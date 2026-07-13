Onyeka Nwelue has recounted how Wole Soyinka quietly covered the outstanding balance on his knee surgery bill

The filmmaker shared details of Soyinka's follow-up after ensuring the hospital received the transferred funds

The birthday tribute drew reactions, with many Nigerians discussing Soyinka's generosity and Nwelue's account

Award-winning Nigerian filmmaker and author Onyeka Nwelue has publicly credited Nobel laureate Professor Wole Soyinka with covering the shortfall on a 39 million naira knee surgery bill.

He disclosed that Soyinka wired the outstanding funds to his hospital after a brief conversation about his financial situation.

Nwelue shared the account on his X account on Monday, July 13, which also happens to be Soyinka's 92nd birthday, in a post that has since attracted over 444,000 views at the time of this report.

Author recounts Wole Soyinka's unexpected gesture after costly knee surgery. Photo: onyekanwelue

Source: Twitter

The timing gave the tribute added significance, with many Nigerians interpreting it as a tribute to the playwright on a milestone day.

Soyinka's response to Nwelue

According to Nwelue, he informed Soyinka that his knee surgery carried a total cost of approximately 39 million naira, but that he "had about 10 million to pay the hospital."

Soyinka's response was immediate and practical.

"Let me get to Lagos this Friday and see what I can send," Soyinka told him.

By the following Monday, Soyinka had gone a step further, reaching out to Nwelue after receiving no acknowledgement of the transfer.

In his message, Nwelue quoted Soyinka as writing:

"Receiving no notification from you, I asked my bank for confirmation that the money has been sent. Forwarding separately the affirmation documents from the bank in case you need to track the funds. Bank document attached in case you need to track the remittance. I just wish to ensure it's landed in the right place."

Nwelue, who confirmed the funds had been received in full when he contacted the hospital directly, said:

"What could I have done without him?"

Nigerians react to author's story

The post drew a range of responses.

Nigerians react as author shares Wole Soyinka's act of kindness. Photo: onyekanwelue

Source: Twitter

@AlliOlabisi5 praised Soyinka's gesture while directing a message at Nwelue:

"That's what humanity is all about, giving a helping hand to others in their times of vulnerability is one of the true essences of life. Thank you very much, PWS. But I have read about 20 comments here saying you curse and mock 'poor' people? Huuummm...if that is true, maybe PWS's gesture is a message to you that you should change? Nobody has it all; we all lean on others at one point or the other in our lives. STOP rubbing your riches on people's faces."

Others were less charitable towards Nwelue.

@Aguatazik wrote:

"If you can't pay just 39 million for your surgery, why then are you always here insulting poor people as if your father was Abacha? Enemy of the poor people is also secretly poor."

@lawodebabaibeji added:

"You have received too much financial help for someone who calls others poor. I thought you had it all."

Akinwande Oluwole Babatunde Soyinka, born on July 13, 1934, became the first African to win the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1986. He turns 92 today.

See Onyeka Nwelue's original post on X

Soyinka recalls Jeyifo’s remarkable student years

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka paid tribute to the late scholar Biodun Jeyifo during a farewell ceremony in Ibadan, where members of the Pyrates Confraternity honoured his enduring legacy.

Soyinka shared memories from their University of Ibadan days, describing Jeyifo as an exceptional student whose brilliance stood out despite his eccentric habits, including humorous stories about his absent-mindedness.

Source: Legit.ng