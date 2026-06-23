The National Sports Commission has confirmed an agreement with Eric Chelle for the extension of his contract

Chelle’s current deal, which was due to expire at the end of the year, has been extended, with full details to come

NSC Chairman Shehu Dikko confirmed that he will also take charge of the U23 with an improved remuneration

The National Sports Commission has confirmed that they have reached an agreement with Super Eagles head coach, Eric Chelle, to extend his contract.

Chelle took over the Nigerian national team in January 2025, signing a two-year contract and was given the responsibility of turning the World Cup campaign around.

Eric Chelle set to sign new contract as Super Eagles boss. Photo by Mikolaj Barnabell.

Source: Getty Images

Even though Nigeria failed to qualify for the World Cup, Chelle won hearts with his style of play at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, where Nigeria finished third.

His current deal was set to expire in December 2026, and there was a popular voice from Nigerians for the football authorities to sign him to a new deal.

The National Sports Commission, which is in charge of hiring the Super Eagles manager, has now confirmed that an agreement is in place for this.

As noted by Cable NG, NSC chairman Shehu Dikko confirmed this at a news conference on Tuesday, and some other details of the deal.

Dikko confirmed that the manager will have an improved salary, while the commission will also bear the responsibility of his assistants, and he will also take charge of the U23 team.

The target is to qualify for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, as the Nigerian Dream Team has not featured at the games since the Rio 2016 Olympics.

“I can confirm to you that we have reached a new term with the coach. We are going to increase his money and also take care of his assistants who are helping him. And there are other benchmarks that we have put on the table, and I’m sure the coach will be very excited about it,” Dikko said.

“We have also discussed how we can build for the future. In that aspect, we also agree with the coach and the NFF that the coach should take care of the U-23 national team.”

Eric Chelle’s salary after new contract

According to OwnGoal Nigeria, the Sports Commission doubled Eric Chelle’s current salary of $50,000 per month as part of the new agreed-upon terms.

The Franco-Malian will now earn $100,000 to reflect the trust and the new responsibility added as he aims to steer the national team to greater heights.

Eric Chelle has more responsibility after signing a new contract. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziouat.

Source: Getty Images

The full details of the deal, including the length of the contract are expected to be announced after the official confirmation.

Chelle explains multiple debuts

Legit.ng previously reported that Eric Chelle explained why he gave debuts to many players during Super Eagles’ friendlies during the June international break.

The manager confirmed that it is part of his broader assessment of players during friendlies as he aims to improve the quality of the national team.

Source: Legit.ng