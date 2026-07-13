Maldives has mentioned the names of five African countries that are eligible for its visa-on-arrival policy

The duration that travellers from each of the countries can stay in the Maldives has also been outlined

The official website also lists some important requirements for travellers from the mentioned countries

Maldives has published a new report on its visa policy, granting nationals of some countries the privilege to travel to the country and stay for a specific period under its visa-on-arrival scheme.

While there are several countries in Africa, the Maldives grants this special visa privilege to only five African countries.

Maldives names 5 African countries eligible for visa on arrival. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/LAKRUWAN WANNIARACHCHI /Wong Yu Liang/flavijus

Source: Getty Images

Maldives visa on arrival policy

Details on the Maldives visa policy website show that, apart from some countries in Africa, several countries in Asia, Europe, Oceania, and other regions are also entitled to this privilege.

In this article, however, Legit.ng focuses only on the African countries that are eligible for visa on arrival in the Maldives, as well as the fees to be paid and the duration of stay permitted under the visa-on-arrival policy.

Eligible African countries: Maldives visa on arrival

Kenya Tanzania South Africa Egypt Morocco

The above are the only five African countries that are eligible for visa on arrival in the Maldives.

The Maldives also explains that nationals of each of the countries listed above are allowed to stay for up to 30 days under the visa-on-arrival scheme.

Visa-on-arrival charges: Eligible African countries

For the above-listed African countries that are eligible for visa on arrival, details on the Maldives website show that nationals of these countries are not required to pay a visa-on-arrival fee.

The Maldives also lists some requirements that must be met by citizens of eligible foreign countries before they are permitted to enter the country.

Some of the requirements include:

Valid passport

Accommodation confirmation

Sufficient funds in the traveller's bank account

Completion of the IMUGA Declaration

Return or onward ticket

Fulfilment of all health requirements

France names countries eligible for visa-free travel

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that France published a list of countries whose citizens can enter the country without a visa.

The report explained that some European Union member states enjoy visa-free access to France, while selected non-EU countries and territories are also eligible.

Source: Legit.ng