The Nigeria Football Federation has offered Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle a new contract, doubling his previous monthly salary to around $100,000

Under the new deal, Chelle will also take charge of the U-23 Dream Team as Nigeria targets Olympic qualification ahead of the 2028 Games

Nigerians have taken to social media to share mixed reactions about the new contract, with some questioning whether the NFF will actually pay up

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has offered Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle a new contract worth approximately $100,000 per month, sparking a wave of reactions from Nigerians online.

The Franco-Malian coach was originally appointed in January 2025 on a two-year deal, tasked with guiding Nigeria to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Eric Chelle is set to continue as the Super Eagles head coach after reaching an agreement with the Nigeria Football Federation on a new contract. Photo by SOPA Images

Source: Getty Images

As reported by BBC Sport, that mission fell short after the Super Eagles were eliminated by DR Congo in the CAF playoff final, marking the country's second consecutive failure to qualify for the tournament.

Despite that disappointment, Chelle managed to improve his reputation by steering Nigeria to a third-place finish at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, earning enough goodwill to remain in the job.

Following a meeting between both parties, Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Shehu Dikko, confirmed that Chelle has agreed to extended terms with the national team.

New contract details for Super Eagles coach

Under the new agreement, Chelle's monthly salary has been doubled from roughly $50,000 to around $100,000. His previous contract had also required him to cover the wages of his own assistants, but the NFF will now take responsibility for paying his entire coaching staff. Afrik-Foot reports.

The new deal also includes a new role for him in charge of the U-23 side, the Dream Team, ahead of the 2028 Olympic Games. Photo by Eurasia Sport Images

Source: Getty Images

The 48-year-old coach had reportedly demanded up to $130,000 per month during negotiations before both parties settled on the current figure.

In addition to his role with the senior national team, Chelle has also been handed responsibility for the U-23 side, the Dream Team, as Nigeria looks to qualify for the 2028 Olympic Games for the first time since winning bronze at the 2016 Rio edition.

Nigerians react to Chelle's new deal

The announcement quickly drew attention on social media, with many Nigerians sharing their thoughts on the deal.

@Man Tonai wrote sarcastically:

"$100k per month?? Foreigners are taking our jobs 😂😂😂"

@Chuks said:

"For the first time in many years NFF has done the right thing 👍✌️ Eric Chelle over to you!"

@Christian posted:

"Double portfolio for him, not sure if this is a great idea for our football, but it looks like a good idea on paper though."

@Mr Puckolous reacted:

"NFF no go pay this money last last.... The kind cutting wey go enter this money eehh... We gather dey shaa."

@Major Montez wrote:

"$100k per month wey him go still need drag 'em for before they pay him…. 😂😂 The guy should be ready to fight to get paid.. They can pay $100k and both national team male and female will be having flight and hotel issues… 😂😂 CHELLE should get ready to fight e…"

While the NFF's decision to extend Chelle's contract has been welcomed in some quarters, the underlying scepticism about the federation's ability to honour its financial commitments remains a familiar concern among Nigerian football fans.

Chelle's new salary emerges

Earlier, Legit.ng also highlighted facts about the recent contract extension of Chelle as the Super Eagles head coach, confirmed by the National Sports Commission.

With an increased salary reflecting a greater responsibility, Chelle aims to not only uplift Nigeria’s football credentials but also reinvigorate the U23 team as they target Olympic qualification after a lengthy absence.

Source: Legit.ng