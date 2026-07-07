Jim Iyke has stirred controversy as he fueled the popular 'school na scam' phrase with his take on education and financial success

The Nollywood star cited his personal success in comparison with that of his former lecturer at the university

He insisted that many of the lessons about wealth he received came from experienced traders and mentors

Nollywood actor Jim Iyke has sparked a heated debate after arguing that financial success is not always acquired in classrooms, insisting that many of life’s wealth lessons came from experienced traders and mentors rather than educators like professors.

Speaking on Joey Akan’s podcast released on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, Iyjke questioned whether many lecturers truly outperform many students they taught in classrooms when it comes to financial success in reality.

Nollywood actor Jim Iyke recounts his experience with his former lecturer onboard a plane. Credit: jimiyke

Source: Instagram

“Can we even argue about the people who are our tutors, our professors? How many of them are really doing well in life? Haven’t you exceeded every tutor that ever sat in the classroom to tell you the dynamics of how to survive in the economic world?” he asked.

Iyke went on to recount an airplane experience with one of his former lecturers.

“I met my professor recently, God bless his soul. We all knew who was doing better when we sat on that plane. I had to look back to greet him; he had to look forward to greet me. Somebody sat in business class, but that’s not the point," he said.

According to Iyke, blindly following everything he learned in school would not have helped him build wealth.

“I’ll tell you what worked, it’s what the uncles spoke to me, the traders that barely went to school but amassed untold wealth. The father that sat in front of me and told me, ‘Forget all that book. This is a time to be ruthless, this is a time to conform, this is a time to stoop to conquer.’”

He further backed his argument with the claim that many of the world’s richest people did not build their fortunes through academic qualifications,

"Some of the wealthiest men in the world did not get it from classrooms. How many of them have PhDs? I have a PhD that works for me," he added.

Jim Iyke, who holds a BSc in Philosophy from the University of Jos, is known for his outspoken views.

His comment comes just a few days after singer Ycee's 'Olodo Uprising' remark that sparked widespread reactions online.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that content creator MC Mbakara ignited reactions after he publicly expressed disappointment following a brief encounter with Jim Iyke in an elevator.

Iyke, who appeared to be in a hurry, responded by extending a handshake to Mbakara with a quick “Hi, how are you doing?” before stepping into the elevator.

Jim Iyke argued that most wealthy people in the world didn't build wealth with education alone. Credit: jimiyke

Source: Instagram

The X video of Jim Iyke sharing his views about the popular 'school na scam' phrase is below:

Reactions to Jim Iyke's video

The video has since sparked intense discussions about the value of formal education amid the lack of unemployment for many graduates.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

adeboyeoye said:

"They are not poor because they went to school (you went to school too, and many successful people went to school), they are poor because they chose to work for someone. Not every profession gives big pay. You can not choose to work for someone and expect to be wealthy."

HusstleMan said:

"But in a flight with you but either ways how many can afford a flight. Most of them has achieved their purpose in life except this money power shift. I understand him but it is Nigeria backwardness on education funding n looking down on our lecturers."

AfunwaUchenna commented:

"Education is not a scam!!! but as a citizen of a nation were there's no job, you should create your own work. 70% of Nigerian graduates are jobless today and they don't even know were to start from."

abeebsilverYK commented:

"Because you fly business class ehile your lectures flew economy doesn't just mean school is scam, Schooling goes a long way compared to this wack analogy you used in comparison."

BenRich300 said:

"School enslaves your mindset to think little of your self once I finish school I get a job, job that can't feed you and also give you your dream life , people that go to school feed from hand to mouth and also leave in debt till dey die."

mannyabah commented:

"You’re doing better than him but he is doing okay and living life. School no be scam but Nigeria as a whole na scam."

Jim Iyke, Gideon Okeke in online battle

Legit.ng also reported that netizens shared their thoughts on a new post by Nollywood actor Gideon Okeke regarding his colleague, Jim Iyke

Jim had wished his friend, Kate Henshaw, a happy birthday in the most unusual way. While many found it insulting, others understood his 'sarcasm.'

Nonetheless, this did not sit well with Gideon, who begrudgingly blasted Jim Iyke via a fresh post. He cited his 'arrogance' and 'narcissistic' attitude for posting such a message about Kate Henshaw.

Source: Legit.ng