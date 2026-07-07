Lionel Messi has set an unwanted record at the 2026 FIFA World Cup following their win against Egypt

La Albiceleste came back from two goals down to win against the Pharaohs at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Tuesday, July 7

The Argentine legend scored against Egypt to increase his goal tally to eight and top the goalscorers chart

Argentina captain Lionel Messi set an unwanted FIFA World Cup record despite inspiring his side's dramatic comeback victory over Egypt in the Round of 16 of the 2026 tournament.

La Albiceleste fought back from two goals down to beat Egypt 3-2 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Tuesday, July 7, booking their place in the quarter-finals.

Argentina legend Lionel Messi misses a penalty against Egypt in the Round of 16 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by: Buda Mendes.

Source: Getty Images

Egypt stunned the defending champions by racing into a 2-0 lead through goals from Yasser Ibrahim and Mostafa Zico.

However, Argentina mounted a remarkable comeback as Cristian Romero pulled one back before Messi levelled the contest just four minutes later.

Enzo Fernandez then completed the turnaround in stoppage time, sealing a dramatic 3-2 victory for the South Americans.

Messi makes unwanted World Cup history with penalty miss

Lionel Messi had the chance to put Argentina ahead early in the match after they were awarded a penalty.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner struck his effort low to the goalkeeper's left, but Egypt goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir guessed correctly and made a comfortable save.

The stop extended Egypt's impressive penalty-saving record following their shootout victory over Australia in the previous round.

According to The Independent, the miss also added another disappointing chapter to Messi's World Cup penalty record.

The Argentina captain has now failed to convert three of his last four penalties at the FIFA World Cup, with previous misses coming against Cape Verde and Austria before his latest effort against Egypt.

Overall, Messi has now missed four of his eight penalties at FIFA World Cups, excluding penalty shootouts, meaning he has converted only half of his attempts from the spot.

The latest miss also saw Messi become the first player in FIFA World Cup history to miss two penalties during the same tournament, excluding penalty shootouts.

Shobeir frustrates Argentina

Mostafa Shobeir produced several outstanding saves to keep Egypt in control during the first half.

Goalkeeper Mostafa Shoubir dives and saves the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between Argentina and Egypt at Atlanta Stadium. Photo by: Hugo Rivera/Jam Media.

Source: Getty Images

The goalkeeper first denied Alexis Mac Allister with a brilliant point-blank stop before reacting quickly to keep out Julián Álvarez from close range after a dangerous cross into the penalty area.

Messi also came close from a trademark free-kick, only to see his effort crash against the far post as Argentina's frustration continued to mount.

Despite Egypt's heroic defensive display and Shobeir's outstanding performance, Argentina eventually found a way back, with Romero, Messi and Fernández scoring to complete one of the most dramatic comebacks of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, per ESPN.

Supercomputer predicts Argentina vs Egypt

Legit.ng earlier reported that Opta’s supercomputer has released its prediction for the World Cup Round of 16 tie between Argentina and Egypt.

The supercomputer ran 25,000 simulations of the match, and La Albiceleste came out as overwhelming favourites with a 69.1% chance of winning.

Source: Legit.ng