Donald Trump defended his intervention after FIFA suspended Folarin Balogun's World Cup ban

The US President argued football's biggest stars should not miss major matches over controversial decisions

Belgium have reacted angrily as Balogun becomes available for the United States' round of 16 clash

United States President Donald Trump has publicly defended his role in the controversy surrounding Folarin Balogun's World Cup suspension, insisting that football's biggest stars should not be denied the chance to play because of contentious officiating.

The American leader broke his silence during an Oval Office address after confirming that he requested a review of the Arsenal-born striker's red card, a move that ultimately preceded FIFA's decision to suspend Balogun's automatic one-match ban.

U.S. President Donald Trump with the World Cup trophy at the White House. Photo by Anna Moneymaker

Source: Getty Images

The ruling means the United States' leading scorer at the 2026 FIFA World Cup will now be available for the country's crucial round of 16 encounter against Belgium.

The development has triggered fierce debate across the football world, with Belgium's football federation, manager Rudi Garcia and several European voices questioning FIFA's decision and whether political influence played a role.

Trump explains why he sought review

Trump insisted he never instructed FIFA officials on what decision to make, maintaining that he merely questioned whether Balogun's dismissal deserved another look.

According to the US President, the incident involved two players colliding rather than an act of violent conduct that warranted a straight red card.

"All I did—I asked for a review because I didn't think it was a foul. I'm good at this stuff. I didn't think it was a foul."

"I thought it was two great athletes who crashed into each other and got entangled. That was not a guy punching somebody in the face or anything like that. That would be different."

Trump added that allowing one of the tournament's standout performers to miss a knockout fixture would have damaged the spectacle.

"I think it's terrible if they wouldn't allow a top player—maybe the best, maybe among the best players on the team—to play."

"I think it would have had a big stain on the tournament."

The president also stressed that he did not pressure FIFA president Gianni Infantino into changing the punishment.

"I didn't tell him what to do. I can't tell him what to do."

"I don't believe he made the decision. I think it was a committee that made the decision, and they made the right decision because, number one, it wasn't a foul."

Messi, Ronaldo and Harry Kane used as examples

Trump strengthened his defence by comparing Balogun's situation to some of football's greatest names.

USA's Folarin Balogun steps on Bosnia's Tarik Muharemovi foot and received a red card. Photo by Robert Gauthier

Source: Getty Images

The American president argued that supporters tune into the World Cup to watch elite players, saying it would be unfair to remove them from major matches over incidents he considered accidental.

"You want to see a game with your best players."

"How would you feel if we took Messi out? He ran into somebody."

"Or if we took Ronaldo out: 'Ronaldo, you bumped into somebody. We're going to take you out of the game.'"

Trump also mentioned England captain Harry Kane while reinforcing his point.

"Or Harry Kane: 'We're going to take you out of the game because you happened to hit somebody a little bit harder.' You can't do that."

According to him, the World Cup should always feature the strongest available players from every competing nation.

"We've got to have our best players, and Belgium has a great team, by the way."

"We have our best players, and they have to have their best. If we win or we lose, it's fair."

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Trump criticises referee's decision

While defending FIFA's disciplinary committee, Trump reserved his strongest criticism for the referee who dismissed Balogun during the United States' 2-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina, per The Guardian.

The president questioned why the official's decision had escaped wider scrutiny despite generating the suspension that almost ruled the striker out of the knockout stage.

"I think the referee's call was horrible. Nobody talks about that."

"They talk about the red card like it's fine. Nobody talks about the referee's decision to issue the red card."

Trump also admitted he initially knew little about football's disciplinary system before learning the consequences attached to a straight dismissal.

"I didn't know what the hell a red card was."

"When I found out, I said, 'You've got to be kidding.'"

"Your best player is not going to play next week or in the next game. I said, 'Wow, that's a lot of power. That's terrible.'"

He concluded by revealing that he later reviewed the referee's background before maintaining his belief that the dismissal was incorrect.

"But then I looked at his past, and it wasn't so great."

Balogun available as Belgium protest

Balogun, who has scored three goals for the United States at this year's World Cup, will now face Belgium after FIFA suspended his automatic one-match ban for a one-year probationary period.

Folarin Balogun with the man of the match trophy against Paraguay. Photo by FIFA

Source: Getty Images

World football's governing body cited provisions within its disciplinary regulations that allow sanctions to be suspended but did not provide any detailed explanation for the decision.

Reports from Sky Sports indicated that Trump's telephone conversation with FIFA president Gianni Infantino came shortly before the disciplinary ruling was announced.

The Royal Belgian Football Association has since described FIFA's decision as astonishing and confirmed it is exploring every possible legal avenue before Sunday's last-16 encounter.

The controversy has now become one of the biggest talking points of the tournament, overshadowing preparations for one of the most anticipated knockout matches.

Trump declares justice over Balogun reinstatement

Legit.ng previously reported that Trump welcomed FIFA's decision to suspend Balogun's World Cup ban, insisting that justice had prevailed ahead of the United States' clash with Belgium.

The president's reaction sparked widespread debate among football supporters, with many questioning whether political influence played any role in FIFA's controversial decision, while others praised the outcome as fair for one of the tournament's standout performers.

Source: Legit.ng