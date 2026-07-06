Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could win another Ballon d'Or before they retire after the latest update

Messi and Ronaldo won a combined 13 Golden Balls over a 15-year period of their rivalry in European football

Both players have left Europe, with the Argentine playing in America and the Portuguese in Saudi Arabia

The latest update from the Ballon d'Or organisers may have opened the door for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to win another award before they retire.

Messi is a record eight-time winner of the Golden Ball, while Ronaldo won it five times as the two all-time greats enjoyed a long rivalry at the top.

Lionel Messi has a shot at the Ballon d'Or after the latest update. Photo by Image Photo Agency.

Source: Getty Images

Both players are leading their nation in their last dance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Ronaldo aiming to equal Messi and win the only trophy missing in his cabinet.

Messi has seven goals to help Argentina into the Round of 16, where they will face Egypt, while Ronaldo has three and Portugal will face Spain in the Round of 16.

The two legendary footballers cannot meet at the tournament until the final. They could have met in the quarter-final if Portugal had topped Group K.

Messi’s last Ballon d'Or victory was in 2023 after winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, while Ronaldo’s last touch of the Golden Ball was in 2017.

The former Real Madrid star left Europe in January 2023 and joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr after his second spell at Manchester United.

The former Barcelona captain left Paris Saint-Germain for MLS franchise Inter Miami in July 2023, seven months after winning the World Cup.

Fans believe that they entered the final phase of their careers after leaving Europe and have left the stage for the new generation, including Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.

Messi and Ronaldo to win Ballon d'Or?

The 2026 award is set to be influenced by the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada, and it has raised questions about who could win it.

Argentina and Portugal are among the favourites, which means Messi and Ronaldo would become contenders if either of their nations win.

Ballon d'Or released a statement confirming that players featuring for clubs outside of Europe are eligible for the award as questions rage in the minds of the fans.

Cristiano Ronaldo has not won the Ballon d'Or since 2017. Photo by Grzegorz Wadja.

Source: Getty Images

In the last 18 editions of the award, only one winner has come from a non-European club, Messi in 2023, when he won it as an Inter Miami player.

However, the timeline under consideration was during his time at PSG, and the 2022 World Cup win for Argentina, which provides nuance to the win.

As noted by talkSPORT, Neymar made the 2011 Ballon d'Or top 10 playing outside of Europe. He had an impressive season with Santos, which earned him a move to Barcelona.

Does World Cup influence Ballon d'Or winner?

Legit.ng previously reported that Ballon d'Or explained whether the World Cup winner has an outright claim to the Golden Ball.

The clarification came as Lionel Messi gains popularity with his performance at the World Cup and many claimed he would win a record-extending ninth award.

Source: Legit.ng