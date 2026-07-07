NIMC has announced the total number of persons NIN enrolment has reached, as the federal government advances its single identity agenda

A new law expanded NIMC's powers, placing the NIN at the centre of Nigeria's digital identity framework

Federal officials have renewed efforts to make the NIN the country's single identity standard across public services and planning

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has announced that enrolment for the National Identification Number (NIN) has reached 136 million, as the federal government steps up efforts to make the NIN Nigeria's single official identity system.

The latest figure was disclosed in a statement on Tuesday, July 7, signed by the Head of Corporate Communications, NIMC, Kayode Adegoke,

NIMC announces fresh NIN milestone as identity reforms gather pace.

Source: Getty Images

The new total, according to the Director-General of NIMC, Engr. Abisoye Coker-Odusote shows that more than 12 million additional people have enrolled since October 2025, when NIMC's last published data put enrolment at 123.9 million.

“We have successfully enrolled more than 136 million Nigerians and legal residents into the National Identity Database, and NIMC will collaborate with the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning to leverage the NIN for economic planning and national development initiatives,” she was quoted as saying by The Punch.

New law gives NIMC wider powers

The announcement comes weeks after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu signed the NIMC Act 2026 into law. The legislation replaces the 2007 Act and expands the commission's role in managing Nigeria's digital identity system.

According to NIMC, the new law makes the NIN the country's foundational identity under the federal government's "one person, one identity" policy.

It also gives the commission responsibility as the Root Certification Authority for Nigeria's National Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) and Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), placing it at the centre of the country's identity verification and digital trust framework.

The law also introduces stronger measures for data protection, cybersecurity, and digital credentials.

NIMC targets full enrolment

Coker-Odusote, who paid a courtesy visit to the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, said the commission is committed to ensuring that every Nigerian and legal resident is enrolled and issued a National Identification Number as quickly as possible.

She also said NIMC is ready to work closely with the Ministry to ensure NIN data supports national planning and development.

NIMC says 136 million people now have NIN as FG expands identity reforms.

Source: Getty Images

The visit formed part of NIMC's engagement with Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) following the implementation of the new law.

FG wants one identity database

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, said the NIMC Act 2026 marks "a transformative milestone" for Nigeria's digital identity system and national development.

He commended NIMC for securing the passage of the legislation and said the country now has a stronger legal foundation for a trusted, secure and inclusive identity management system.

Bagudu said the success of the law would depend on how well it is implemented and the benefits Nigerians experience from it.

He also called for stronger cooperation among the federal, state, and local governments to end the duplication of identity databases across public institutions.

"The National Identification Number (NIN) should serve as Nigeria's single, universally accepted identity standard, supporting efficient service delivery and good governance."

NIMC introduces free NIN slip download

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) introduced free National Identification Number (NIN) slip downloads through the updated NINAuth mobile application for registered users.

The commission said the latest app version also offers stronger privacy protections, improved security features and access to additional integrated government services. Existing users were advised to update the app, while new users can download it from official app stores.

Source: Legit.ng