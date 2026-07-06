Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken after making his final appearance for Portugal at the FIFA World Cup

Spain eliminated Portugal in the Round of 16 after super-sub Mikel Merino’s winner in the 91st minute

The Al-Nassr forward confirmed before the match that the 2026 edition will be his last Mundial

Cristiano Ronaldo has shared his thoughts after making his final appearance at the FIFA World Cup during Portugal’s elimination at the hands of Spain.

The Iberian derby ended in favour of Spain after Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino broke the deadlock in the 91st minute to win it for Luis de la Fuente side.

Cristiano Ronaldo after Spain eliminated Portugal from the World Cup. Photo by Chris Brunskill.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo had earlier confirmed that the 2026 edition will be his final World Cup outing, quelling the rumours that he could feature in 2030 on home soil.

Spain’s quarter-final opponents will be the winner of the Round of 16 match between the only co-hosts left in the tournament, the United States of America and Belgium.

Ronaldo reacts after final World Cup game

Cristiano Ronaldo was in tears after the final whistle, similarly to when Morocco eliminated Portugal in the quarter-final of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

He waved and clapped to the fans before heading into the tunnel with some of his teammates in his final appearance at a stadium for the World Cup as a player.

He played 27 matches at the World Cup over six tournaments, and scored 11 goals, the only player to score in six editions of the global showpiece.

Ronaldo to retire from international football?

Legit.ng previously reported that Cristiano Ronaldo will retire from international football after the FIFA World Cup according to his sister Katia Aveiro.

Ronaldo did not confirm nor deny the claims, and claimed that he will not make any decision in the heat of the moment and will calmly announce later.

Source: Legit.ng