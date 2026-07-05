Lionel Messi publicly responds to rumours linking him with Argentine journalist Sofi Martinez

The Argentina captain used a post-match exchange to dismiss the speculation after beating Cape Verde

Messi's wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, had earlier reached out to Martinez with a supportive message

Lionel Messi has publicly dismissed persistent rumours linking him romantically with Argentine television journalist Sofi Martinez, as she insists the stories are completely false.

The Argentina captain addressed the speculation moments after the reigning world champions defeated Cape Verde 3-2 after extra time in their FIFA World Cup round of 32 clash in Miami.

Argentinian journalist Sofi Martínez interviewing Messi at a Ballon d'Or ceremony. Photo by Daily Mail

Source: UGC

Messi, who once again played a decisive role by finding the back of the net, approached Martinez in the mixed zone after the match for what appeared to be a routine post-match greeting.

However, the conversation quickly shifted to the rumours that have circulated online for months, with the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner using the opportunity to laugh off the claims in front of other journalists.

Messi breaks silence after greeting journalist

Following a brief hug and customary kiss on the cheek, Messi joked about how even ordinary interactions between the pair have been turned into headlines.

According to German outlet Bild, the Inter Miami superstar smiled before saying:

"When I look at you, they ask why I'm looking at you."

He then continued:

"And when I greet you, they ask why I'm greeting you."

His comments were widely interpreted as a direct rejection of the online speculation that has followed both personalities since the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Martinez immediately echoed the footballer's position.

"These are all lies. He doesn't have to say hello to clarify anything and yet he did it to clarify that there is no problem."

The television reporter thanked Messi for addressing the issue publicly, bringing an end to another wave of speculation that resurfaced during Argentina's latest World Cup campaign.

Watch the full video below:

How the rumours first started

The rumours date back to Argentina's emotional victory over Croatia in the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup.

After the match, Martinez delivered an emotional television interview in which she praised Messi for the joy he had brought to millions of Argentines.

Her heartfelt words quickly went viral across social media, with some fans attempting to portray the interaction as evidence of something beyond a professional relationship.

Despite repeated denials, the speculation continued to spread online whenever the pair crossed paths at football events.

Since then, they have met during Ballon d'Or ceremonies, Copa America matches and now the ongoing World Cup, with every interaction generating fresh conversations on social media.

Antonela Roccuzzo also dismissed the speculation

Per beIN Sports, Martinez recently revealed that Messi's wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, privately contacted her during the height of the online rumours.

Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo (C), mother Celia Maria Cuccittini (C-R) and father Jorge Messi (C-L) in the stands at the Qatar 2022 World Cup final. Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT

Source: Getty Images

According to the journalist, Roccuzzo wanted to reassure her that there was no truth behind the stories.

She recalled receiving a direct message that read:

"Sofi, don't worry, ignore the nonsense."

The message, Martinez explained, offered comfort at a time when the rumours were attracting significant attention across Argentina and beyond.

Messi and Roccuzzo have shared one of football's longest relationships, having first met as children in Rosario before marrying in 2017.

The couple have three sons, Thiago, Mateo and Ciro, while Roccuzzo is regularly seen supporting the Argentina captain from the stands during international tournaments.

Martinez also recently disclosed that she is currently single following the end of her relationship with fellow journalist Diego Leuco, while dismissing separate rumours linking her with television personality Marcos Ginocchio.

Meanwhile, Messi's focus remains firmly on football as Argentina prepare for a blockbuster round of 16 clash with Egypt after surviving a stern test against Cape Verde.

Messi sets new World Cup records

Legit.ng previously reported that Messi continued rewriting FIFA World Cup history after producing another match-winning display for Argentina.

The 39-year-old became the first player in history to score 20 World Cup goals and the only footballer to score in every stage of the tournament, from all three group matches through the round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final.

Source: Legit.ng