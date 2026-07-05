Bruno Guimaraes missed a crucial penalty as Brazil battled Norway in the World Cup.

Vinicius Junior’s career penalty statistics explain why Carlo Ancelotti looks elsewhere.

Brazil could have a different penalty taker once Raphinha returns from injury.

Brazil’s dramatic FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash against Norway has reignited debate over one of the Seleção’s biggest tactical decisions after Bruno Guimaraes failed from the penalty spot despite having Vinicius Junior on the pitch.

The Newcastle United midfielder saw his effort brilliantly saved by Norway goalkeeper Orjan Nyland after attempting a controversial stutter run-up, leaving many supporters wondering why Brazil’s biggest star was not entrusted with the responsibility.

With Vinicius widely regarded as Brazil’s most influential attacking player, fans questioned Carlo Ancelotti’s decision to hand penalty duties to Guimaraes instead.

Guimaraes’ penalty miss sparks debate

Brazil were handed a golden opportunity to take control of the knockout encounter after Matheus Cunha was brought down inside the penalty area.

Rather than allowing Vinicius to step forward, Guimaraes took responsibility for the spot-kick.

However, Nyland guessed correctly to deny the midfielder, producing one of the biggest moments of the contest and triggering widespread discussion among supporters and pundits.

The miss immediately shifted attention to Brazil’s penalty hierarchy and why Vinicius was overlooked.

Why Ancelotti prefers Guimaraes

Despite being Brazil’s biggest attacking star, Vinicius has never established himself as the team’s most reliable penalty specialist.

The Real Madrid winger has taken 19 penalties during his professional career, converting only 13 for a success rate of about 68%.

That figure falls well below the average conversion rate for penalties in elite football, which typically ranges between 75 and 80 percent.

His international record is even less convincing.

Vinicius has missed two of the three penalties he has taken for Brazil, including his latest attempt against Venezuela in 2024.

Those numbers are believed to be one of the main reasons Ancelotti has looked elsewhere whenever Brazil are awarded spot-kicks.

Guimaraes had a perfect record before Norway

Before facing Norway, Guimaraes had never missed from the penalty spot in his senior career.

The Newcastle midfielder had successfully converted all three previous penalties he had taken—two during his time in England and another while playing for Lyon in France.

Although he had never previously taken a penalty for Brazil, his flawless club record appeared to convince Ancelotti that he was the safest option.

That decision, however, came under scrutiny after Nyland denied his effort in the World Cup knockout fixture.

Could Brazil change penalty taker?

Guimaraes’ miss is expected to fuel fresh debate within the Brazilian camp over who should take future penalties.

While Vinicius remains an option, his own mixed record means he is unlikely to become the automatic first-choice taker.

Instead, Barcelona forward Raphinha is widely expected to reclaim penalty duties once he returns from a hamstring injury.

The winger has established himself as one of Brazil’s most dependable finishers in recent years and could restore stability from the spot when fully fit.

For now, though, Ancelotti faces another difficult selection dilemma after seeing his trusted penalty taker fail on one of football’s biggest stages.

Whether Guimaraes keeps the responsibility or Brazil turn to another player could become one of the key talking points if the Seleção receive another penalty later in the tournament.

Source: Legit.ng