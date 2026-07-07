Seyi Vodi has shared a video of RMD visiting him at his office, where he wished the veteran actor a happy birthday

RMD recently clocked 65 years, and the fashion designer shared a heartwarming post celebrating the actor while describing him as a kind and remarkable person

Many people reacted after seeing how the fashion designer greeted the actor, sharing their observations and thoughts about the viral video

Fashion designer Seyi Vodi has shared a heartwarming video of veteran Nollywood actor Richard Mofe-Damijo, popularly known as RMD, on his Instagram page.

The actor recently turned 65, and to celebrate the milestone, Vodi posted a special video in his honour.

Reactions trail video of Seyi Vodi greeting RMD as he marks his birthday. Photo credit@rmd/@seyivodi

Source: Instagram

In the clip, Seyi Vodi was seen going down on all fours to prostrate before the actor as RMD arrived at his office.

After prostrating, RMD helped Vodi to his feet, and the two warmly embraced before walking into the office together.

Seyi Vodi celebrates RMD's 65th birthday

In the caption accompanying the post, Seyi Vodi wished RMD a happy birthday and described him with words such as "great man" and "role model."

He also prayed for God to grant the movie star more strength, blessings, and good health in the years ahead.

Fans pray for RMD as he marks his birthday. POhoto credit@rmd

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Seyi Vodi's video

Reacting to the video, many fans joined the fashion designer in celebrating RMD's birthday, praising the actor for his youthful appearance and wishing him continued good health and long life.

However, some social media users questioned why Seyi Vodi prostrated on all fours before the actor, arguing that the age difference between them did not warrant such a gesture.

Others explained that the act reflected Yoruba culture and traditions, where showing respect through prostration is common, regardless of whether the age gap is significant.

Here is the Instagram video showing how Seyi Vodi greeted RMD:

What fans said about Seyi Vodi's greetings

Here are comments below:

@oluwaseunevbotokhai stated:

"Seyi Vodi Omo Yoruba atata. Happy birthday, legendary. Many happy returns of the day."

@_therealsuccex reacted:

"Seeing great men celebrate greatness is always inspiring. Happy birthday to the elder statesman. Wishing you God’s endless grace and strength."

@yemmyadeola shared:

"We Yorubas are so humble....best wishes always, sir."

@amb_pemu_prayer_ wrote:

"Happy birthday to the Legendary RMD. Congratulations & Happy Birthday Ose di Ose. May your days be long, continually merry and ever bright wishing you many more years ahead in good health & prosperity amen."

@justify_mens_fashion commented:

"Honor never goes out of style. Happy birthday to a true father, mentor, and living legend. May God continue to strengthen and preserve you Ose."

@androninc reacted:

"Why do people postulate before other humans and esp to a fellow man ? Courteous two handed greeting is not enough to show respect?"

Seyi Vodi to sponsor Peller to school

Legit.ng had reported that Seyi Vodi had made a promise to Peller after the streamer and his lover, Jarvis, visited him ahead of their wedding to present their aso ebi.

During the visit, the celebrity fashion designer encouraged Peller to return to school and promised to sponsor his education.

While speaking with Peller, Vodi told the streamer never to allow people to pull him down, as he stated that he will earn more respect if he goes back to school.

Source: Legit.ng