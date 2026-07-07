A Nigerian woman shared how her university roommate used a fake pregnancy test to extort money from a man she was seeing

The roommate collected a huge sum of money after threatening to terminate the 'pregnancy', then billed another amount for antenatal registration

The woman admitted she played a role in the scheme by drawing two lines on the pregnancy test strip with a red pen

A Nigerian woman has gone viral after recounting how her university roommate successfully defrauded a man out of N300,000 using a pregnancy she completely fabricated.

The story was shared by @ado_zuleeyhart on X on 5 July 2026, in response to a question from @SirDavidBent asking users to share their "craziest or funniest billing experience." The post has since racked up over 688,000 views.

A Nigerian lady recounts how her friend defrauded her boyfriend with a fake pregnancy. Photo credit: CoffeeAndMilk, ASphotowed/Getty Images

Source: UGC

How the fake pregnancy scheme worked

According to the post, the roommate asked her friend to purchase a pregnancy test strip from a pharmacy. Rather than use it properly, the lady sharing the story drew two lines on the strip with a red pen to simulate a positive result.

Her roommate then photographed the doctored test and sent it to a man she had been in a talking stage with.

When the roommate told the man she intended to terminate the pregnancy, he reportedly pleaded with her to keep the baby and immediately transferred N200,000 as a show of support. @ado_zuleeyhart admitted she received a cut of the money.

The scheme did not stop there. The roommate later requested an additional N100,000, telling the man it was for antenatal registration fees. Which he sent with no questions asked.

Read the full story below:

"Back in uni, my roommate asked me to help her buy a pregnancy test strip from the pharmacy. I bought it… then used a red pen to draw two lines on it. 😭

She snapped a picture and sent it to her talking stage, a guy she’d traveled from school to Lagos to see more than twice.

She told him she wanted to terminate the pregnancy, but the man started begging her to keep it. To celebrate the “good news,” he immediately sent her ₦200k. I even got my own cut. 💔😭

That wasn’t the end. She later billed him another ₦100k for “antenatal registration,” and he sent it without asking a single question. He even started choosing baby names. She used the fake pregnancy to get a new phone, new wardrobe and hairs.

Eventually, she blocked him, not because he found out, but because she became convinced he was too trusting and that God would punish us someday. 😭💀

Some guys are just so weird.😭"

Nigerians react to the billing story

@SirDavidBent said:

"Mehn, what a mumu."

@Themrbachelor said:

"You both collected money under false pretence. You're also an accomplice."

See her original post below:

Lady shares transformation journey after pregnancy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a beautiful lady whose looks changed during pregnancy has got many people dropping funny comments on her video.

Many who saw her drastic facial change hilariously advised her to report the "serious" matter to the nearest police station.

Source: Legit.ng