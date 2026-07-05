Opta's supercomputer has identified the team most likely to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup as the tournament enters the Round of 16

France and Morocco have already secured their places in the quarterfinals, while Argentina, and Brazil are preparing for their respective knockout fixtures

Norway, Egypt and co-hosts Mexico are also aiming to book their spots in the last eight as the competition continues to produce dramatic upsets

Opta's supercomputer has predicted the country likely to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

France and Morocco became the first countries to qualify for the quarter-finals after beating Paraguay and Canada, respectively.

Les Bleus laboured hard to beat South American side Paraguay as it took a second-half penalty from Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe to give the Europeans a victory.

France beat Paraguay 1-0 in the Round of 16 with Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe scoring the winning goal. Photo by: Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar.

Source: Getty Images

Mbappe's goal saw him level with Argentina legend Lionel Messi as the top scorer of the 23rd edition of the Mundial.

On the other hand, the Atlas Lions of Morocco convincingly defeated co-host Canada 3-0, with all goals coming in the second half.

Girona forward Azzedine Ounahi scored a brace as substitute Soufiane Rahimi found the back of the net to wrap up a memorable victory for the 2025 AFCON winners.

The duo of Morocco and two-time World Cup winners, France will meet in the quarterfinals on Thursday, July 9, per ESPN.

Who will win the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

Opta supercomputer has overwhelmingly backed France to go on and win the tournament on July 19 with a 31.42% chance following their victory in the Round of 16.

Les Bleus have been flawless at the Mundial and before the Round of 16 match against Paraguay, they had averaged three goals per game.

Defending champions Argentina are second on the list with a 15.47% chance after surviving a huge scare against Cape Verde in the Round of 32.

Cape Verde came back twice against the Lionel Messi-led side they almost forced the North Americans into penalties.

Lionel Scaloni's side will now play North African giants Egypt, in the Round of 16. If they progress, they will play either Switzerland or Colombia in the quarter-finals, with either Brazil or England awaiting in the semi-finals.

Cristiano Ronaldo will lead Portugal to face Spain in the Round of 16 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by: Eduardo Carmim/Eurasia Sport Images.

Source: Getty Images

Spain are currently third in the winners projection with 12.81% ahead of their huge Round of 16 clash against Portugal.

La Roja eased past Austria in the last round while Portugal saw a major VAR call go their way right at the death against 2018 finalists Croatia.

Portugal themselves only have a 4.86% chance of winning the tournament. Both teams met at the 2025 UEFA Nations League final, where Portugal won 5-3 on penalties, per ESPN.

CAF president reacts to Morocco's victory

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe reacted with delight as Morocco defeated co-hosts Canada to reach the quarter-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The South African football administrator was visibly jubilant after Soufiane Rahimi scored Morocco's third goal, sealing a 3-0 victory over Canada.

Source: Legit.ng