A Nigerian man in Canada who was walking on a street at 1 am decided to make a video of his environment

He compared it to Nigeria and opened up about how he felt different in the street at that time of the night

Many who came across the video on TikTok shared their thoughts on the man’s opinion and their similar experiences

A Nigerian man who lives in Canada shared his experience after being outdoors by 1 am.

He stated that he went to the movies and was walking back home, hence the reason he was outdoors.

A Nigerian man in Canada walks street by 1am, shows difference between countries. Photo: @imole_1st

Source: TikTok

Nigerian man shares video of Canada at 1am

Identified as @imole_1st on TikTok, the man made a video of himself outside by 1 am.

He said in the video:

“It’s currently 1 am and I’m outside. I went to the movies, and I’m coming home late. I’m not scared that one person will kidnap me. I’m not scared that someone will attack me. I’m not scared that they will collect my phone.

“This is what every human being should enjoy in their country as a citizen of the country. Safety. Basic human rights.”

The video was captioned:

“This seems special to me because I moved from Nigeria to Canada, but this is supposed to be normal for every human being. Nigerian government has ROBBED its citizens of a normal life.”

His TikTok video below:

Reactions trail Canada-based Nigerian man's video

xiao.mei said:

"I experienced that too, I don't need to clutch my purse here when I moved from the Philippines, and I'm no longer scared to walk out alone at night as a woman."

big ebube said:

"But I don't know bout other state but here in Lagos my area we stay out and don't get bother bout insecurities for real."

Prime Axis said:

"Brr my parent don’t use to care if am late at home since im in Canada but brr beware there’s wolves midnight oooo 🤣 I don jam park like that."

Leo1 said:

"They ruin our childhood and are also trying to ruin our youthful age, they give our parents rice to repeat the bad system of Govt to ruin more unborn kids while their children live comfortably abroad but in the country they represent they ruin it."

Ms D said:

"Uk not fit relate 😂😂😂before all this 18yrs small boys when don drink go attack you."

Kyuster (Lana's Version) said:

"Lost my phone in a downtown party. somehow got it back a week later cause the person tried to find me. if na lagos, fashi that thing."

A man in Canada showed what he saw as he walked on the street at 1 a.m. Photo: @imole_1st

Source: Getty Images

In a related story, a man returned to Nigeria after 33 years in the UK, while another nurse returned after eight years abroad.

Lady returns from UK after 2 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who relocated to the UK announced her return to Nigeria permanently after spending years abroad.

She mentioned why she returned permanently to Nigeria after two years of staying in the United Kingdom.

Her reason caught people’s attention, as they took to the comments section to welcome her back home.

Source: Legit.ng