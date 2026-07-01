Cape Verde President Jose Maria Neves has expressed confidence in his national team to beat Argentina

Debutant Cape Verde made history by reaching the knockout stage and will face the defending champions

The Blue Sharks will have to pull an upset to defeat Lionel Messi’s side and continue their adventure

Cape Verde President Jose Maria Neves has predicted the result of the 2026 FIFA World Cup match between his country's national team and Argentina.

The Blue Sharks qualified for the World Cup for the first time and made history by reaching the knockout stage as one of the best third-placed teams.

Lionel Messi's Argentina set to face debutant Cape Verde in the Round of 32. Photo by Pablo Morano.

Source: Getty Images

Cape Verde played draws in all their three matches, including the opening-day shocker against favourites Spain, followed by good performances against Uruguay and Saudi Arabia.

Their historic journey into the knockout stages landed them a tough draw against defending champions Argentina in the Round of 32.

Argentina finished top of Group J with dominant wins over Algeria, Jordan and Austria and remains one of the favourites to win this year’s tournament.

Cape Verde President sends message to Argentina

Jose Maria Neves, the President of Cape Verde, has sent a message to Lionel Messi and Argentina ahead of their Round of 32 match.

The President predicted a scoreline of 1-0, and admitted that even though the expectations on the team are low, they have to play every match to win.

“I think Cape Verde can beat Argentina 1-0. We are playing to win... when expectations are low regarding a team, and if that team has the urge to win, it is possible,” he told BBC.

“A small nation like Cape Verde should make an effort to always do that - to permanently surprise people.”

Neves added that the team went into the tournament with faith, hope and the determination to fight for the country's honour and will face Argentina with the same mindset.

“100% faith, 100% hope, and it would completely sweat out its jersey. So, we have a 100% chance to win against Argentina. We went to this World Cup to write our own destiny, which is facing champions,” he added.

“So, we are going to face Argentina and Messi with the same determination, same will, and with a desire to win and reach the next phase,” he added.

Cape Verde President expresses confidence in his team ahead of Argentina test. Photo by Ludovic Marin.

Source: Getty Images

Forlan urges Cape Verde to enjoy

2010 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner Diego Forlan claims that Cape Verde are enjoying the moment and should face Argentina in the same way as they have nothing to lose.

“They're enjoying it. I think they're enjoying the game. This is their first time, the first time they have qualified, as well, to the next phase. They are playing Argentina. They don't have anything to lose,” he told FIFA Podcast via CAF.

Cape Verde set two new records

Legit.ng previously reported that Cape Verde set two unique records after qualifying for the World Cup knockout stage in their debut campaign.

The Blue Sharks became the first side in 28 years to reach the knockout stage after three draws, and the first debutant since Senegal in 2002 to avoid defeat.

Source: Legit.ng