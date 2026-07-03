Victor Osimhen’s transfer future has taken another twist after his representative, George Gardi, was reportedly spotted in Madrid

Galatasaray are said to have rejected offers worth €120 million and remain firm on a valuation close to €150 million for the Nigerian striker

Despite growing interest from Europe and Saudi Arabia, Osimhen is reportedly happy in Istanbul and is not actively pushing for an exit

Victor Osimhen’s future has once again become one of football’s biggest talking points after fresh reports emerged linking the Nigerian striker with a sensational move to Spain.

The Super Eagles forward continues to attract interest from several elite clubs despite repeated suggestions that he intends to remain at Galatasaray for the immediate future.

Victor Osimhen continues to be linked with an exit from Galatasaray despite the club and the Nigerian forward insisting he sees his immediate future in Istanbul. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

However, the latest development has added a new layer of intrigue to the ongoing transfer saga, with his representative, George Gardi, reportedly travelling to Madrid for discussions concerning a potential move to Atletico Madrid.

The visit has sparked widespread speculation among supporters, especially as Europe’s top clubs continue monitoring one of the continent’s most prolific forwards.

Atletico Madrid step up pursuit of Osimhen

According to reports from Turkish outlet Haber, Atletico Madrid have intensified efforts to bring Osimhen to La Liga ahead of the new campaign.

While Real Madrid have frequently been mentioned in connection with the striker in recent months, current discussions are believed to be centred around Diego Simeone’s side as they seek to strengthen their attacking options.

Atletico Madrid are reportedly continuing negotiations with Osimhen's camp in the hope of reaching an agreement. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Atletico are understood to view Osimhen as a perfect fit for their aggressive and energetic style of play and have made him one of the most sought-after forwards in world football. Yet any potential deal faces a major obstacle.

Galatasaray reportedly rejected a massive €120 million offer and are said to be holding out for a fee closer to €150 million before considering the sale of their prized asset.

Club president Dursun Özbek is believed to be determined not to lose the Nigerian international cheaply, especially given his importance both on and off the pitch.

Saudi Clubs and European giants remain in the race

The battle for Osimhen’s signature extends far beyond Spain.

A wealthy Saudi Pro League side has reportedly submitted its own €120 million proposal, underlining the financial power now shaping the modern transfer market.

Meanwhile, another unnamed European heavyweight is believed to have made a verbal offer worth €125 million as competition intensifies.

According to Tribal Football, Chelsea continue to monitor developments after previous unsuccessful attempts to secure his services, while Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Arsenal, and Barcelona have all been credited with varying levels of interest.

Manchester United, once considered strong contenders, are reportedly stepping back due to the enormous financial package required to complete such a deal.

Despite the growing list of admirers, no club has yet met Galatasaray’s valuation.

Osimhen hints about Galatasaray future

In a related development, Legit.ng reported details about Osimhen's commitment to Galatasaray as he anticipates the upcoming season, despite intense transfer interest from several top European clubs.

His remarks on the unmatched atmosphere at the Ali Sami Yen Sports Complex and the drive to promote the Turkish league globally could indicate a deeper loyalty to the club and its fans.

Source: Legit.ng