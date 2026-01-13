The Atlas Lions of Morocco will be without midfielder Azzedine Ounahi for the crucial match against Nigeria

Ounahi featured in all three group stage matches before injuring himself in training ahead of the knockout stage

The Girona star was optimistic he could be back for the semi-final, but has now been ruled out of the match

The news that the Atlas Lions of Morocco will be without midfielder Azzedine Ounahi is a boost for Nigeria ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations semi-final.

Morocco will square up against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the semi-final at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at 9 pm.

The winner of the match has a final match against either Senegal or Egypt waiting at the 70,000-capacity stadium on Sunday, January 18, 2026.

Ounahi set to miss Nigeria clash

Walid Regragui confirms that Ounahi remains out of action ahead of the crucial tie against the Super Eagles as he continues his recovery from injury.

“Azzedine Ounahi will play tomorrow… No, no, I’m just joking with you, he is injured. Apart from Ounahi, all other players are present with the squad and ready,” he said, as quoted by Morocco World News.

Ounahi was involved in all three group stage matches and bagged two assists in the final match against Zambia, which Morocco won 3-0.

However, he injured himself during training ahead of the knockout stage after a scar from his previous calf injury at Girona reopened, forcing him out.

“He has a tear in his calf and can't play at the AFCON. He is unavailable for five to six weeks. He injured himself in training yesterday. It is an old injury that he had with Girona, and the scar has opened up again,” Regragui earlier told France 24.

The attacking midfielder was optimistic he could be back for the semi-final or the final, if Morocco makes it, but his involvement in this tournament remains a doubt.

Regragui allayed the bad news about Ounahi with the good news that experienced defender Romain Saiss is back after his injury before the tournament started.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have no injury concerns ahead of the match. Cyriel Dessers, their only injured player, left the camp before the knockout stage.

AFCON debutant Ryan Alebiosu, who got injured against Uganda, has returned to full training and is in contention to feature against Morocco.

Captain Wilfred Ndidi, who is suspended for the match and also took a knock against Algeria, and Bright Osayi-Samuel have all been passed fit.

Head coach Eric Chelle hinted at a system change for Morocco, citing two reasons: Morocco’s weakness and fatigue for the Super Eagles players.

Where to watch Nigeria vs Morocco

Legit.ng reported where to watch Nigeria’s AFCON 2025 semi-final match against Morocco on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, in Rabat.

The match will be available for the Nigerian audience on dedicated SuperSport channels on DStv, and other platforms, including Canal+ Afrique and SABC for other Africans.

