Brahim Diaz has apologised to Moroccan fans after missing a decisive penalty in the AFCON 2025 final

The Real Madrid star accepts full responsibility following Morocco’s painful defeat to Senegal

Controversy continues as Morocco’s FA prepares legal action over events in the final

Brahim Diaz has finally spoken out after his missed penalty proved too costly in Morocco’s heartbreaking defeat to Senegal in the final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Atlas Lions were bidding to end a near-50-year wait for a second AFCON title, but their dream collapsed in dramatic fashion on Sunday night in Rabat.

Brahim Diaz was under immense pressure, having been handed the chance to end his country's 50-year wait to lift the AFCON trophy. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziquat

According to BBC Sport, the Real Madrid forward, who finished the tournament as top scorer with five goals, was presented with a golden opportunity to add a sixth when Morocco were awarded a controversial penalty after Diaz was adjudged to have been fouled by El Hadji Malick Diouf.

The decision sparked chaos, with Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw instructing his players to walk off the pitch in protest.

After a lengthy delay and tense scenes around the stadium, Senegal eventually returned, and the penalty was taken in the 24th minute of stoppage time.

Under immense pressure, Diaz attempted a Panenka kick, but his effort went straight down the middle and was comfortably saved by Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Diaz tenders apology to Moroccan fans

Moments later, Senegal capitalised on the momentum as Pape Gueye struck the winning goal in the fourth minute of extra time, sealing a second AFCON title for the Teranga Lions.

Brahim Diaz pens an emotional letter to Moroccan fans after his missed penalty against Senegal. Photo by NurPhoto

Diaz, visibly distraught, was left in tears as he received the Golden Boot award following the final whistle.

The Real Madrid forward initially apologised to his teammates in the dressing room before addressing Moroccan fans publicly on Monday through a heartfelt social media message.

In his emotional post, Diaz wrote:

"My soul hurts. I dreamed of this title thanks to all the love you have given me, to every message, to every show of support that made me feel like I was not alone. I fought with everything I had, with my heart above all.

“Yesterday I failed and I take full responsibility and apologize wholeheartedly.

“It will be difficult for me to recover, because this wound does not heal easily, but I will try. Not for me, but for all those who believed in me and for all those who suffered with me.

“I will continue to move forward until one day I can return all this love to you and be the pride of my Moroccan people."

Morocco threatens legal action after defeat

Despite Diaz’s individual brilliance throughout the tournament, his miss has become a defining moment in a final overshadowed by controversy.

Morocco have not lifted the AFCON trophy since 1976, and the pain of another near miss has been intensified by the events surrounding the decisive penalty.

In the aftermath, the Moroccan Football Federation announced plans to pursue legal action with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and FIFA regarding the Senegalese national team's withdrawal, Sport Bible reports.

Head coach Walid Regragui went further, branding Senegal’s actions as shameful, and it was backed up by FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who described what transpired as "unacceptable".

