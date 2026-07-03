Football statistics handle OptaJoe revealed that Lamine Yamal is averaging 12 dribbles per 90 minutes at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Spain winger matched the record set by Nigeria legend Jay Jay Okocha at the 1998 World Cup, the last player to achieve the feat in 200+ minutes

Yamal's dribbling exploits came as Spain cruised past Austria 3-0 to reach the Round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup

Spain winger Lamine Yamal has matched a dribbling record set by Super Eagles legend Austin Jay Jay Okocha at the 1998 FIFA World Cup.

OptaJoe posted on Thursday, July 2, 2026, that Yamal is averaging 12 dribbles per 90 minutes at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the highest figure recorded by any player with 200 or more minutes of tournament action since Okocha posted the same number at France 1998.

Lamine Yamal has equalled Nigeria's Jay-Jay Okocha's 1998 World Cup dribbling record after helping Spain defeat Austria 3-0. Photo by Michael Steele/Shaun Botterill

Source: Getty Images

The statistical account captured the comparison with a single word: "Tricksters."

See the OptaJoe post that sparked the comparison:

The record emerged on the back of Spain's commanding 3-0 victory over Austria in their Round of 32 match in Los Angeles, a result that sent the Spanish side into the last 16 for the first time in 16 years.

According to BBC Sport, Marc Cucurella and Mikel Oyarzabal combined for two of the three goals, with Pedro Porro heading home a second in the 66th minute.

Oyarzabal, who finished with four goals in the tournament at that stage, completed the rout in injury time.

Yamal's numbers at the 2026 World Cup

Yamal's dribbling output has drawn widespread attention throughout the tournament, with the Barcelona forward consistently drawing defenders out of position and creating chances for his teammates.

Lamine Yamal showed his quality throughout by tormenting makeshift Austrian left-back Konrad Laimer. Photo by Maja Hitij

Source: Getty Images

His average of 12 completed dribbles per 90 minutes places him among the most direct and dangerous attackers at this year's competition.

Okocha, widely regarded as one of the most gifted African footballers of his generation, dazzled at the 1998 World Cup in France with Nigeria, producing a series of technically brilliant performances despite the Super Eagles' eventual exit at the Round of 16.

His dribbling numbers, now matched nearly three decades later by Yamal, stand as a testament to the Nigerian's extraordinary skill at that tournament.

Fans react to the Okocha-Yamal comparison

The post generated significant engagement online, drawing reactions from football supporters across the world.

@ChuxEkere wrote:

"Jay Jay Okocha! So good they named him twice. 🔥"

@LPsupporte argued:

"Okocha did it against better opponents while playing for a low ranked country."

@CFCdammy01 added:

"Lamine Yamal's dribbling numbers are outstanding. He's entertaining to watch at this tournament."

@cfc_garrett said:

"Imagine if Yamal can rise to the stature of Jay Jay Okocha!"

@MickyIrwen kept it simple:

"Fun to watch him play."

Lamine Yamal sets unique record

In a related development, Legit.ng also highlighted facts about Spain's rising football star, Lamine Yamal, who made headlines at the 2026 FIFA World Cup by surpassing Kylian Mbappé's record for the youngest player to score at the tournament.

At just 18 years and 343 days old, Yamal etched his name in World Cup history alongside legendary figures like Pelé, marking a significant milestone in his burgeoning career.

Source: Legit.ng