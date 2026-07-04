A young University of Ibadan (UI) student pursuing an undergraduate degree in religious studies has offered thought-provoking advice to all finalists

The lady, who is in her final year, admitted that she often finds herself thinking about life after graduation and revealed that she is more drawn to starting a business

While noting that she is in the phase of trying to figure things out and raise capital, the UI student urged finalists not to leave school without a plan

Ruth Oluwafunmilayo, a finalist at the University of Ibadan (UI), has sent a powerful message to final year students in universities ahead of their graduation.

In a LinkedIn post in May, Ruth, who is studying religious studies, stated that she often finds herself thinking about what comes next after graduation.

A final year student at UI advises finalists to have a plan for life after graduation. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Ruth Oluwafunmilayo, ui.edu.ng

Source: UGC

Ruth noted that she had wondered if she would return home after school or begin looking for a white-collar job.

However, she stated that she is more drawn to starting a business and is still trying to figure it out and raise capital for that purpose.

UI finalist's advice to final year students

In her LinkedIn post, Ruth advised final year students not to graduate from school without a plan. She stressed that the plan does not have to be perfect or something big.

She maintained that the important thing is having a plan for life after graduation, as life after school without direction could be tougher than figuring things out while still a student. She wrote:

“Final Year Comes With One Question: What Next?”

"As a final year student of the University of Ibadan, I find myself constantly thinking about one thing: What next after school? It’s not just a random thought anymore.

"It comes up often. What would I do after school? Do I go back home? (For me, that’s a no.) Do I start looking for a white-collar job? Honestly, that path doesn’t fully sit right with me.

"I’m more drawn to building something of my own; starting a business. Right now, I’m in the phase of figuring things out and trying to raise capital. It’s not clear yet. But it’s real.

"And if there’s one thing I’ll say to every final year student:

"Don’t leave school without a plan. It doesn’t have to be perfect. It doesn’t have to be big. But have something. Navigating life after school without direction can be tougher than figuring things out while you’re still in school.

"And as we already know… Life can happen."

A UI finalist says she desires to start a business after graduation. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Ruth Oluwafunmilayo

Source: UGC

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan final year student had disclosed how she uses AI to prepare for her examinations.

UI student's bold academic goal

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a University of Ibadan 400 level law student had shared her bold academic goal.

The young lady mentioned that despite not being a graduate yet, she hopes to finish with a first-class degree from the institution. She also spoke about her desire to do well in law school, where she also hopes to finish with a first-class result.

The post she shared on her page immediately drew attention as some people stormed the comments section to speak about her physical appearance, while others spoke about her brilliance and wished for her desire to come to pass.

Source: Legit.ng