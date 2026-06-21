Reports in Spain suggest Barcelona and Inter Miami are working on a special arrangement involving Lionel Messi

The Argentine icon could wear the Blaugrana colours one final time in an emotional farewell

Messi continues to rewrite history at the 2026 FIFA World Cup while his future remains firmly tied to MLS

Lionel Messi could be set for one final appearance in Barcelona colours after reports in Spain claimed that Inter Miami and the Catalan giants have reached an understanding over an emotional farewell for the Argentine legend.

Messi left Camp Nou in tears in 2021 after financial difficulties prevented the Spanish club from renewing his contract, bringing an end to one of the most successful partnerships in football history.

Lionel Messi during La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Real Valladolid on April 05, 2021 in Barcelona. Photo by Alex Caparros

Source: Getty Images

Although many supporters dreamed of seeing the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner return permanently, the Argentine has since established himself in Major League Soccer with Inter Miami, where he recently extended his stay.

However, Barcelona fans may still get one last opportunity to witness their greatest player in the famous Blaugrana shirt.

Report claims farewell plans are in motion

According to El Nacional, citing Total Soccer, discussions have been ongoing between Barcelona and Inter Miami regarding a future friendly that could double as Messi's long-awaited farewell.

The report stated that the proposed match would be staged as part of the Joan Gamper Trophy, Barcelona's traditional pre-season event.

Although there had initially been hopes of holding the occasion this year, the likelihood is that supporters will have to wait until 2027, when renovation works at Spotify Camp Nou are fully completed.

The idea behind the fixture goes beyond a simple exhibition match.

Barcelona reportedly want to provide Messi with the goodbye ceremony he never received when he departed the club five years earlier.

Lionel Messi faces the media in a FC Barcelona's departure press conference on August 08, 2021. Photo by Eric Alonso

Source: Getty Images

One of the most intriguing aspects of the proposal is the possibility of the World Cup winner representing both teams during the same game.

According to the report, Messi will play one half wearing Barcelona colours before switching to the Inter Miami shirt after the interval, symbolically uniting the two clubs that have defined the final years of his illustrious career.

Messi remains committed to Inter Miami

Despite renewed excitement among Barcelona supporters, the Argentine captain is not expected to return to Europe permanently.

The former Paris Saint-Germain star renewed his contract with Inter Miami a few months ago after accepting the proposal presented by club co-owner David Beckham.

That agreement effectively ended speculation surrounding a competitive return to Barcelona.

Messi scored 672 goals in a record 778 games for the Catalans, winning 10 La Liga and four UCL titles among other honours, per BBC.

Nevertheless, Messi has publicly maintained his affection for the Spanish club.

Recent posts on social media reaffirmed his loyalty to Barcelona and his desire to wear the famous shirt again one day, although not in the manner many supporters originally envisioned.

Argentina captain continues to defy age

While conversations surrounding his future continue, Messi remains focused on Argentina's quest to retain the FIFA World Cup title.

The veteran forward was the star of the show in Argentina's opening Group J match against Algeria, scoring a hat-trick in a commanding 3-0 victory.

The remarkable performance saw him become the first male footballer to feature in six different World Cups.

According to FIFA, he also drew level with German legend Miroslav Klose as the highest goalscorer in World Cup history with 16 goals.

Messi additionally reached the milestone of 200 appearances for Argentina, extending his record as the country's most-capped player.

At nearly 39 years old, the legendary playmaker continues to perform at an elite level and remains central to Lionel Scaloni's plans.

Presenter resigns after Messi family controversy

Legit.ng recently reported that Argentine television personality Florencia Pena stepped down from Luzu TV following backlash over false comments made during a World Cup broadcast.

The presenter had incorrectly announced that Jorge Messi, father of the Argentina captain, had died, prompting responses from both the broadcaster and the Messi family before she eventually resigned.

Source: Legit.ng