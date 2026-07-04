Lionel Messi rewrites the FIFA World Cup record books after another decisive display for Argentina

The Argentine captain surpasses legends including Pelé and Kylian Mbappé with multiple historic milestones

Messi also reacts after Argentina survived a major scare against tournament debutants Cape Verde

Lionel Messi once again proved why he is regarded as one of football's greatest players after breaking an astonishing nine FIFA World Cup records during Argentina's dramatic 3-2 extra-time victory over Cape Verde in the round of 32.

The 39-year-old found the back of the net once more, extending his remarkable scoring run after earlier strikes against Algeria, Austria and Jordan, while helping the defending champions book a place in the round of 16.

Lionel Messi celebrates after the Argentina's second goal by Lisandro Martinez against Cape Verde. Photo by Carmen Mandato

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng takes a look at the nine records Messi set during another unforgettable night in Argentina colours.

1. Messi overtakes Pelé and Mbappé in knockout goal contributions

Messi's opening goal against Cape Verde was historic for several reasons.

According to Opta, the Argentine captain has now recorded 12 goal contributions in FIFA World Cup knockout matches, made up of six goals and six assists.

That remarkable tally moves him ahead of both Pelé and Kylian Mbappé, who each registered 11 goal involvements in knockout matches since detailed records began in 1966.

The goal arrived in the 29th minute after an assist from Lisandro Martínez and ultimately helped Argentina progress to a round of 16 clash against Egypt.

2. First player to score 20 World Cup goals and in every stage

Messi also became the first footballer ever to score 20 World Cup goals.

Even more impressively, he is now the only player to have scored in every possible stage of the competition, from all three group-stage matchdays through the round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final.

It is another milestone that underlines his extraordinary longevity on football's biggest stage.

3. First footballer to reach 30 World Cup appearances

By featuring against Cape Verde, Messi reached an unprecedented 30 World Cup appearances.

No player in the tournament's history has featured in as many matches.

The achievement further cements his place among the competition's greatest ever participants.

4. First player to score in eight consecutive World Cup matches

Messi's consistency continues to amaze. According to FIFA, his latest goal means he has now scored in eight successive FIFA World Cup matches, another record unmatched by any player in the tournament's history.

The streak stretches across multiple knockout and group-stage fixtures.

5. First player with seven or more goals in two different World Cups

Per Sky Sports, the Argentina captain also became the first footballer to score at least seven goals in two separate World Cup editions.

He netted seven times during Qatar 2022 and has already matched that figure at the 2026 tournament.

No other player has achieved the feat.

6. Record combined age between scorer and goalkeeper

Messi's strike also produced one of the competition's most unusual records.

At 39 years old, he scored past Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha, who is 40.

Vozinha of Cape Verde competes with Lionel Messi of Argentina during the FIFA World Cup 2026. Photo by Chris Brunskill

Source: Getty Images

Their combined age of 79 years and 61 days is now the highest ever recorded between a goalscorer and the goalkeeper beaten in World Cup history, per MisterChip.

The previous record, set in 1990, was surpassed by more than four years.

7. Highest goalscorer against African teams

The goal also elevated Messi to another unique achievement.

He is now the leading scorer against African national teams in FIFA World Cup history with seven goals.

That record places him above every player to have faced CAF opposition at the tournament.

8. Most Player of the Match awards

Messi's outstanding display also earned him another Player of the Match award.

It was the 14th of his World Cup career, extending his own record for the highest number received by any player since the award was introduced.

The achievement reflects his ability to consistently influence matches across different tournaments.

9. First player to score in five straight knockout matches

Another Opta milestone followed shortly after full-time. Messi became the first footballer since records began in 1966 to score in five consecutive FIFA World Cup knockout matches.

It is another statistic that highlights his remarkable impact when the stakes are highest.

Messi praises Cape Verde after hard-fought victory

Despite Argentina progressing, Messi admitted his side had been pushed far harder than expected by the African debutants.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner acknowledged that Cape Verde's earlier results against Spain and Uruguay had already demonstrated their quality before the knockout encounter.

"Honestly, we knew beforehand that the match would be extremely tough. And it's no coincidence that this national team hasn't lost to Spain or Uruguay," Messi said.

"We managed to achieve the hardest part by scoring the first goal, and we thought that would help us impose our playing style and play with greater calm, but exactly the opposite happened."

"We lost control of the game at certain moments, fell back defensively and did not apply the necessary pressure, which allowed them to take advantage and score."

"We were aware that the challenge would be difficult. These are knockout rounds, and nothing is given freely."

Argentina will now face Egypt in the round of 16, while Cape Verde bow out having won admirers across the football world after an outstanding debut World Cup campaign.

CAF sends message to Cape Verde

Legit.ng previously reported that CAF praised Cape Verde despite their elimination following the narrow defeat to Argentina in the round of 32.

The African side impressed throughout their maiden World Cup appearance, earning draws against Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia before pushing the reigning world champions to extra time in one of the tournament's most memorable matches.

Source: Legit.ng