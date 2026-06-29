Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has pointed to the exact moment that cost Nigeria the 2026 FIFA World Cup ticket

Chelle took over as Super Eagles boss in January 2025 with the responsibility of turning around the World Cup qualifier

The Super Eagles eventually missed out during the playoff loss to DR Congo, making it consecutive World Cups missed

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has highlighted the exact moment that Nigeria missed out on grabbing the 2026 FIFA World Cup ticket.

The 2026 World Cup is currently ongoing in the United States, Mexico and Canada, but without Nigeria despite Africa having 10 representatives.

Eric Chelle explains why Super Eagles failed to qualify for World Cup. Photo by Phill Magakoe.

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria missed out on the tournament after losing the playoff to DR Congo on penalties, marking the second consecutive absence after also missing the 2022 edition in Qatar.

Nigeria’s failure did not start when they lost the playoff, but it started in the early matches of the group stages, in which they failed to pick up vital points.

José Peseiro managed 1-1 draws against Lesotho and Zimbabwe, while Finidi George drew South Africa and lost 2-1 to Benin, gathering three points in the first four matches.

Chelle started his managerial era with a 2-0 win over Rwanda in Kigali, but a late Tawanda Chirewa goal in Uyo held Nigeria to a 1-1 draw in Uyo.

The Super Eagles won the remaining four matches except the 1-1 draw against South Africa, and it was only enough to secure the playoff spot.

Chelle relives World Cup miss

Chelle has reopened the wound of missing out on the World Cup during an interview with Algerian influencer Riadh Belaiche in Portugal.

The manager claimed that Nigeria fought hard to secure the World Cup ticket when he arrived, but admitted that DR Congo deserved the playoff win.

“When I arrived, Nigeria had three points out of 12, so we fought hard to try to qualify. Having reached the playoffs, we lost against the Democratic Republic of Congo. We lost on penalties; they deserved the victory,” the Franco-Malian said.

Chelle admitted that the points dropped, particularly in that disappointing 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe in Uyo, cost Nigeria the qualification.

“It's true that in some matches, like against Zimbabwe, we drew at home while the match was in our hands. In the end, these two dropped points hurt us a lot. We drew in South Africa,” he added.

Eric Chelle reacts during Super Eagles' 1-1 draw with South Africa. Photo by Phill Magakoe.

Source: Getty Images

“Of course, we are disappointed because we felt we had the ability to qualify for the World Cup.”

If Nigeria had secured the extra two points, they would have finished ahead of South Africa and clinched the automatic qualification slot.

Despite not being at the tournament, the NFF has a case with the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which sought to oust DR Congo over fielding ineligible players.

Chelle agrees new Super Eagles contract

Legit.ng previously reported that Eric Chelle agreed a new contract with the Nigeria Football Federation to continue as the Super Eagles head coach.

The manager received an improved salary of $100,000 per month and will also take charge of the Nigerian Olympic team, the U23, in a bid to reach the Los Angeles 2028 edition.

Source: Legit.ng