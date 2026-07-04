Armed gunmen abducted 15 worshippers from a Christ Apostolic Church revival in Eda Oniyo-Ekiti on April 28, 2026, killing a pastor during the attack

The freed worshippers arrived home around midnight on Friday and received immediate medical attention for trauma sustained during captivity

A community leader confirmed the release but disclosed that one captive did not survive the ordeal

Fifteen worshippers kidnapped from a Christ Apostolic Church prayer mountain in Eda Oniyo-Ekiti have regained their freedom after 67 days in captivity, though one of them did not make it out alive.

The worshippers were abducted on April 28, 2026, when heavily armed gunmen attacked a church revival programme at the prayer mountain in Eda Oniyo-Ekiti, Ilejemeje Local Government Area of Ekiti state.

Fifteen worshippers were abducted on April 28, 2026, during a church revival in Eda Oniyo-Ekiti. They returned home after 67 days of captivity. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

During the assault, the gunmen opened fire on the congregation, killing a pastor before seizing 15 worshippers and forcing them deep into the surrounding forest.

The victims arrived back in Eda Oniyo around midnight on Friday, July 4, bringing to a close more than two months of anguish for their relatives and the wider community.

They were promptly taken to a local medical facility for evaluation and treatment, given the physical and psychological toll of their prolonged captivity.

One captive dies, families left grieving

A community leader confirmed the release on Saturday, July 4, expressing relief that the majority of those taken had returned home. However, he disclosed that one of the abductees had not survived the ordeal, describing the loss as deeply heartbreaking for the affected family and the entire community.

The community leader did not provide specific details regarding the circumstances of the death or how the remaining worshippers secured their freedom.

As of the time of filing this report, the Ekiti State Police Command had yet to issue any statement confirming the release or clarifying the conditions under which the worshippers were freed.

Victims escape kidnappers' den

Previously, Legit.ng reported that kidnapped victims narrated how they escaped after their abductors fell asleep after making them walk all night.

The victims were kidnapped at their farms in Estako West Local Government Area of Edo state.

Source: Legit.ng