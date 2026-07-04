Breaking: Church Worshippers Regain Freedom After 67 Days in Captivity
- Armed gunmen abducted 15 worshippers from a Christ Apostolic Church revival in Eda Oniyo-Ekiti on April 28, 2026, killing a pastor during the attack
- The freed worshippers arrived home around midnight on Friday and received immediate medical attention for trauma sustained during captivity
- A community leader confirmed the release but disclosed that one captive did not survive the ordeal
Fifteen worshippers kidnapped from a Christ Apostolic Church prayer mountain in Eda Oniyo-Ekiti have regained their freedom after 67 days in captivity, though one of them did not make it out alive.
The worshippers were abducted on April 28, 2026, when heavily armed gunmen attacked a church revival programme at the prayer mountain in Eda Oniyo-Ekiti, Ilejemeje Local Government Area of Ekiti state.
During the assault, the gunmen opened fire on the congregation, killing a pastor before seizing 15 worshippers and forcing them deep into the surrounding forest.
The victims arrived back in Eda Oniyo around midnight on Friday, July 4, bringing to a close more than two months of anguish for their relatives and the wider community.
They were promptly taken to a local medical facility for evaluation and treatment, given the physical and psychological toll of their prolonged captivity.
One captive dies, families left grieving
A community leader confirmed the release on Saturday, July 4, expressing relief that the majority of those taken had returned home. However, he disclosed that one of the abductees had not survived the ordeal, describing the loss as deeply heartbreaking for the affected family and the entire community.
The community leader did not provide specific details regarding the circumstances of the death or how the remaining worshippers secured their freedom.
As of the time of filing this report, the Ekiti State Police Command had yet to issue any statement confirming the release or clarifying the conditions under which the worshippers were freed.
Victims escape kidnappers' den
Previously, Legit.ng reported that kidnapped victims narrated how they escaped after their abductors fell asleep after making them walk all night.
The victims were kidnapped at their farms in Estako West Local Government Area of Edo state.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944