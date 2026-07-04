A 65-year-old Nigerian woman who started hawking snacks for a living after losing all her children has received help

In a recent video, she mentioned the amount she earns in a single day if she can sell all her snacks to customers

A fresh video shows the amount of money she received in donations and the other items kind-hearted people gave her

A 65-year-old Nigerian woman who hawks snacks for a living after losing all four of her children has received help hours after her video went viral online.

Legit.ng had recently published a story about the woman after she came into contact with an influencer who stopped to ask her a few questions.

Nigerians donate over N1 million to 65-year-old woman hawking snacks after emotional story. Photo Source: TikTok/officialladyjasminec

Source: TikTok

65-year-old snack seller gets help

After speaking with the woman, @officialladyjasminec decided to support her with some cash after she explained her condition.

While people have continued to talk about the video, a fresh clip has surfaced online showing the elderly woman.

Details of the post show that hours after her story went viral, she received help as many people donated cash to support her.

65-year-old snack seller who lost all 4 children receives over N1 million after viral video. Photo Source: TikTok/officialladyjasminec

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok post, @officialladyjasminec mentioned the amount the woman had received hours after her video went viral and the other items she was given as gifts.

She wrote:

"Over 1 million Naira donated for 65-year-old Felicia hawking donuts 🍩 in less than 48 hours after I posted her! We got her a phone and other gifts! Thanks to my amazing TeamJas and everyone that supported! I couldn’t do this without you guys!"

Reactions as 65-year-old snack seller receives donations

Channel_ wrote:

"Nah god for u mama it will only take time it the process u may lose things that can take your life but god has a better plan ahead for u no matter how painful the lost may be but god is good in every situation god bless u mama i wish I have enough to support u but I’m only but a young adult god we continue to bless those who bless u amen 🙏🏻 love u mama."

nmasinachigold281 said:

"Chioma may God bless you for locating this woman."

Paslilysplash skincare added:

"Mama is very appreciative."

Stephanie shared:

"God bless you in a millions times."

Amarachukwu65 explained:

"Chiomi! may God Almighty bless you and those that contributed for mama. you all will never lack in Jesus name Amen."

officialekwecharles said:

"My sister God bless you so much."

Fashion Denas explained:

"People they call by this name chioma they are always good god bless you so much my sister."

Pretty Nadia stressed:

"When she said God you are wonderful oo na you send my pikin oo."

Daddy's pride explained:

"Sister chioma God bless u she is from my hometown. ghanians apreciate."

Crazy football wrote:

wrote:

"You have just added additional years to her."

Chizybae said:

"How I wish she can adopt a child. She seems to be a free spirited woman. May God bless her."

Watch the video of the elderly woman holding the cash donations she received.

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a kind Nigerian man surprised a roadside hawker with a free medical check-up before taking her on a shopping spree.

The woman, who had been selling by the roadside, received bags of rice and other items, while many Nigerians praised the man's thoughtful gesture.

Asherkine changes vulcaniser's life, gives him cash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that popular philanthropist Asherkine transformed the life of a roadside vulcaniser after surprising him with shopping, a makeover, and financial support.

After learning that the man remitted most of his daily earnings to his boss, Asherkine gave him money to start his own vulcanising business and become independent.

Source: Legit.ng