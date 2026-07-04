Barcelona legend Lionel Messi set multiple World Cup records after scoring Argentina's opener against Cape Verde in the Round of 32 on Saturday, July 7, 2026

La Albiceleste captain extended his lead in the Golden Boot race with his seventh goal of the 2026 tournament

Inter Miami's captain's latest strike added to an extraordinary list of milestones during his sixth World Cup appearance

Lionel Messi added another remarkable chapter to his legendary career by scoring Argentina's opening goal against Cape Verde in the Round of 32 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Argentina captain beat goalkeeper Vozinha with a clinical finish at the near post just before the half-hour mark of the knockout clash in Miami on Saturday, July 7, 2026.

The 39-year-old's strike saw him shatter several more World Cup records, further cementing his status as one of the greatest players in the tournament's history.

Lionel Messi scores for Argentina against Cape Verde during the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Miami Stadium in Florida. Photo by: Pablo Morano/BSR Agency.

Source: Getty Images

Messi extends World Cup records

Lionel Messi's goal took his overall World Cup tally to 20 goal, making him the first player in history to reach that landmark.

The Inter Miami star had already become the tournament's all-time leading scorer and extended his advantage with another trademark finish, as he competes in his sixth FIFA World Cup.

The goal also made Messi the first player ever to score in eight consecutive World Cup matches, surpassing his own previous record.

In addition, he moved to the top of the all-time rankings for goal contributions in World Cup knockout matches.

His goal against Cape Verde took him to 12 goal involvements in the knockout stages, overtaking both Kylian Mbappé and Pele, who each recorded 11.

Messi also became the first player in 64 years to score in five consecutive World Cup knockout matches, underlining his ability to deliver on football's biggest stage.

Messi achieves more milestones for Argentina

The goal further strengthened Messi's position in the race for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi became the first player in FIFA World Cup history to score seven or more goals at two different editions of the tournament. Photo by: Ezra Shaw - FIFA/FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

It was his seventh goal in just four matches, moving him clear of Kylian Mbappe at the top of the scoring charts.

By reaching seven goals, Messi achieved yet another unprecedented feat.

He became the first player in FIFA World Cup history to score seven or more goals at two different editions of the tournament.

The Argentine icon previously netted seven goals during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where he inspired Argentina to the title, and has now matched that tally four years later in the United States, continuing to rewrite the record books.

Ballon d'Or explains World Cup connection

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ballon d'Or published a statement on the awards’ dedicated website to clarify the assumption that the best player in the World Cup-winning team will win the Ballon d'Or.

The statement named the seven players who have won the Ballon d'Or after winning the World Cup since the award began in 1956, four of whom were after the award became global.

Source: Legit.ng