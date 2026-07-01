Lionel Messi has set an unexpected World Cup record despite leading the Golden Boot race

New statistics reveal the Argentina captain ranks last in one key physical category

The numbers have reignited debate over how the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner dominates matches

Lionel Messi has produced one of the most remarkable statistical contradictions of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after ranking last among outfield players for distance covered while simultaneously leading the race for the Golden Boot.

The Argentina captain has been in sensational form throughout the tournament, scoring six goals in three matches to guide the reigning world champions into the knockout stage as group winners.

Lionel Messi Sets Unwanted 2026 World Cup Record Despite Leading Golden Boot Race. Photo by Tom Weller

Source: Getty Images

However, fresh data released by Opta has highlighted another extraordinary aspect of the 39-year-old's performances, showing that no outfield player who has completed at least 90 minutes has covered less ground per game than the Inter Miami superstar.

Despite that unwanted ranking, Messi has outscored every other player at the tournament.

Messi tops one list and bottoms another

The latest statistics have left many football fans stunned.

According to Opta, Messi ranks 618th out of 618 outfield players who have played at least 90 minutes at the World Cup in terms of distance covered per 90 minutes.

The Argentine averages just 8.1 kilometres per game, the lowest figure recorded among the qualifying players.

Ordinarily, such a statistic might be associated with a footballer struggling to influence matches.

Instead, Messi has turned conventional thinking upside down.

While sitting at the bottom of the running charts, he occupies first place in the goalscoring rankings with six goals, placing himself firmly on course to win the Golden Boot for the first time in his illustrious career and a record-extending Golden Ball.

The remarkable contrast has quickly become one of the tournament's biggest talking points.

Argentina's system revolves around Messi

Rather than suggesting a lack of effort, the numbers underline Argentina's tactical approach under head coach Lionel Scaloni.

Lionel Messi celebrates scoring Argentina's third goal against Jordan. Photo by Paul Ellis

Source: Getty Images

The Albiceleste have once again built their system around allowing Messi to conserve energy for decisive attacking moments.

Instead of asking their captain to press aggressively or cover large areas defensively, Argentina's midfield and attackers shoulder much of that workload.

The strategy is not entirely new. During Argentina's successful 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign, midfielder Rodrigo De Paul regularly acted as Messi's protector, helping create the freedom that allowed the captain to dictate games in possession.

A similar blueprint has emerged again in North America, with Messi largely excused from sustained defensive duties, preserving his energy for moments that can change matches and the approach has once again delivered impressive results.

Experience continues to outweigh physical demands

At 39, Messi is no longer expected to outrun younger opponents. Instead, his game revolves around anticipation, positioning and decision-making.

Football analysts have long argued that elite players often compensate for declining physical attributes through superior reading of the game.

Messi appears to embody that principle better than anyone else at this World Cup.

Rather than making repeated high-intensity sprints, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner frequently occupies spaces where he can receive possession in dangerous areas before defenders have time to react, per the BBC.

That intelligence has enabled him to remain Argentina's biggest attacking threat despite covering fewer kilometres than every other regular outfield player in the competition.

Why Messi wears a unique World Cup badge

Legit.ng previously reported that Lionel Messi is one of a select group of players wearing FIFA's special "Legacy" sleeve badge during the 2026 World Cup.

The Argentina captain also wears the exclusive Golden Ball patch, recognising his previous triumph as the tournament's Best Player, alongside his appearance in five or more FIFA World Cups.

Source: Legit.ng